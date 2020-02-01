The Pac-12’s “conference of cannibalism” nickname seemed to get its origins from football, as a result of its inability to produce one team consistently capable of beating all the others. Based on how this basketball season has gone—especially in the Pac-12 this week—it seems the moniker could apply just as well across both sports.

Out of the five games played Thursday, the team with the better overall record won three, and only by a total combined scoring margin of three points.

When factoring in Arizona State’s (12-8, 3-4 Pac-12- T-9th) two-point defeat at the hands of Washington State on Wednesday, half the teams with worse overall records won the six conference games played so far this week. Their cumulative scoring margin was -1 between all games.

For the Sun Devils, the last 15 seconds in each of their past two games was as close as you’ll get to being on two opposite ends of a similar scenario. This is one of many reasons why ASU has no time to waste in preparing for the Washington Huskies (12-10, 2-7), despite them having the worst conference record and third-worst overall, in addition to the Pac-12’s longest active losing streak, now at four games.

If anything, this will give them all the more motivation to come out strong on their home floor and further drag down the Sun Devils.

Oddly enough, it was exactly two full years ago when these two teams last met in the Pacific Northwest. A solid UW team took down a then No. 25 ASU team by four points.

While neither program is playing up to its standards of recent years, it’s hard not to expect that this season’s matchup will be anything other than a competitive game for all 40 minutes. After all, six of UW’s seven conference losses were by a combined -18-point margin and two total overtimes (this excludes their 76-62 loss at then No. 23 Colorado one week ago).

Here’s what and who to keep on eye on for Saturday night’s game.





Why Arizona State Can Win: More than anything in the past six games since that forgettable conference opener, the Sun Devils have shown their ability to give themselves a fighting chance until the end of the game, or at least the last minute of it. In general, Hurley’s teams have not only done a great job at bouncing back from losses but sticking around in games where it’s felt like they weren’t going to. Let’s not lose sight of the fragility of this team’s current narrative. They’re one shot away from a three-game win streak, just like they’re one shot away from a two-game losing streak.

But even as each game they play seems to significantly alter their season’s path, the Sun Devils ability to win any given game stems from players like junior point guard Remy Martin (19.4 points per game- 2nd in Pac-12) and junior forward Romello White (9.1 rebounds per game, T-1st, 64.5 field goal percentage, 1st). Then, when factoring in consecutive double-digit scoring efforts both from senior guard Rob Edwards and junior guard Alonzo Verge Jr, it only takes good—not even great—games from three of those four guys to guarantee ASU at least has a chance to win. Then if even deeper supporting players can contribute in positive ways, it becomes possible to win by margins like the Utah victory two weeks earlier.

Lastly, if there’s one thing ASU has been consistent at over the past two seasons and this one included, it’s been splitting conference series’ on the road. They’ve only managed to avoid this twice in that time span, which in their current scenario plays to their favor.





Why Washington Can Win: As mentioned earlier, the Huskies may have seven conference losses but almost every one of them was close in the final minute. To expand on the earlier statistic, five of those seven losses were by one basket (three points) or less. Playing these teams on the road, even considering ASU’s season is only going somewhat better than theirs, is the perfect example of a trap game.

The Huskies have the players to beat ASU too, with two big forwards in 6’9’’ Isaiah Stewart (17.8 points per game, 9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks) and 6’9’’ Jaden McDaniels (I know what you’re thinking, that name is not made up…12.5 points, 6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks per game) leading their efforts on both ends of the floor. They also have guard Nahziah Carter (12.5 points per game) averaging double figures. Clearly, despite their lost talent from last season’s team, they’ll still have enough to compete with the Sun Devils, despite Kentucky transfer and point guard Quade Green who has been ruled academically ineligible for this quarter.





1. Key Figure: 6.5- As a team, that is how many blocks per game the Huskies average, which ties for third amongst all 300+ teams in division one basketball. It’s no exaggeration to say teams with this specific ability have been ASU’s kryptonite in recent seasons, so needless to say they’ll need to get much more points from their free throws or three-pointers than they have in recent contests.





X-Factor: Freshman forward Jalen Graham- There are countless players on either side that could go here, but consider the following stat. Since the start of Pac-12 play, the Sun Devils are 3-1 when he plays double-digit minutes (the only loss being Wednesday’s game, in which he could’ve had the game-winning free throw), but are 0-3 when he doesn’t. Based on the previous information, it would seem all but guaranteed he plays at least 10 minutes for a fourth straight contest, although it’s paramount he avoids getting in foul trouble again. In the past three games, he’s shot 7-for-13 combined for 16 rebounds and blocked four total shots. He’s actually tied for sixth in the Pac-12, with his teammate White, averaging 1.2 blocks per game. No one in the top 15 of that category averages anywhere near as few minutes as Graham this season, so if he can continue getting better it seems the Sun Devils will too, as they can win their third in four games.





Final Score Prediction: Arizona State 70, Washington 67





Game Info:

When: 8:30 P.M. MST

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena (Seattle)

TV/Radio: Pac-12 Network / KMVP 98.7 (Tim Healey/Kyle Dodd)