When he arrived in Tempe, Hines Ward had approximately a handful of practices prior to the spring game to acclimate himself to ASU and his players, a process that undoubtedly is a two-way street. On the opening day of fall camp, ASU’s wide receivers coach knows that some challenges still lie ahead for his unit to reach an optimal performance level, yet he feels his group is taking steps in the right direction.





“They bought into everything that I’ve been teaching them and coaching them,” Ward said after Wednesday’s practice. “So still, it’s not up to my standards, you know, a long way to go, but it’s a good day one.”





After being hired in April, Ward’s relatively short stint with the program has been fully embraced. Being a former high-level NFL receiver has allowed him to connect and bond with the wide receivers room in ways that go beyond football.





“I talk to these guys each and every day,” Ward remarked. “You know, they call me ‘Unc.’ They’re like my nephews. I got nothing to love for them. I don’t just coach football; I coach life. When you look into that aspect, the guys are really buying into what you’re selling.”





Ward’s tight-knit approach with his players allows him to turn a positive bond into tough love. His 14-year NFL career paints the resume of a man who knows how to compete at the highest levels of football, earning him a Super Bowl MVP with the Pittsburgh Steelers.





The wide receivers worked hard to impress during camp’s opening session. A sweltering July morning still exuded excitement from everyone who touched the field. This energy paved the way for the wide receivers to make the most of their opportunities to shine in the early stages of practice.





The one-on-one drills against the team’s defensive back unit jolted a spark into the wideouts. It seemed like every player donning a maroon jersey was on time and coming down with receptions. Ward was pleased with the tenacity and intensity level he witnessed during that drill.





“I really like what we did in one-on-ones and things like that,” Ward commented. Collectively, when we got into the team, I think we had some mental breakdowns. But I think that was just because it was day one, and they were fatigued.”





Redshirt senior Troy Omeire showcased the challenges he can present a defense in single coverage. He used his 6-foot-4 frame and strong build to punish cornerbacks who lacked the size to contest him. ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham was ecstatic when the wide receiver used his brawn to pull down a catch, yelling, “Unguardable! When you use your strength, you’re impossible to guard.”





Omeire’s wide receivers coach feels similarly to Dillingham’s sentiment, displaying his dangerous ability to catch in traffic that could consistently make him a viable red-zone threat.





“With Troy, he just has to play big,” Ward explained. “He’s out of shape right now and has some injuries (he had a leg injury that sidelined him for most of the spring practice). It’s him establishing that trust. It’s a good and bad time when you want to push through it, but be smart. I don’t want him to push through it where he can no longer give us anything. But at the same time, I have to push him to make sure he’s in shape for the season.





“His size, down in the red zone, his catch radius, I mean, he’s definitely an asset to us down in the red zone.”





When Wednesday’s practice moved indoors to the upgraded field turf and, more importantly, a well-air-conditioned environment, a 7-on-7 session was rejuvenated with added energy along with music blasting on the speakers that filled the Verde Dickey Dome. The wide receivers during this portion had a tougher battle with the defensive backs as they tried to find the grove they displayed earlier in the day.





Ward, however, was not worried about any struggles his players faced. He claimed to be very aware of the time and energy it takes to collectively improve a football team to ready itself for the season, as he harps on attention to detail and accountability.





“I’m going to be hard on them any more than anybody because I played the position,” Ward noted. “So you can’t tell me the excuses. I got very high standards, and I’m not lowering my standards for anyone. I got to push these guys. These guys came out, they’ve done everything I ask. We’re going to continue to grow and get better, 1% better each and every day.”





Experience in locker rooms can help lead to steady improvement. Graduate Melquan Stovall displayed his ability to get open in difficult situations during the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 segments on Wednesday. He built upon the formidable level of play he showcased in the spring, using his strong frame and quick movements to find gaps in the middle of the field for big gains with consistency.





“It’s just been in the film room,” Stovall said about his route-running abilities, “being able to recognize coverages as we’re lining up when we get the play, so we know where we need to be.”





Stovall is using his experience to benefit the rest of the wide receivers’ room as well. As a member of the team’s Pat Tillman Leadership Council, he takes pride in advising his younger teammates when he can, echoing Ward’s words along the way.





“We started off a little slow,” Stovall admitted. “We still got a long ways to go, just trying to get 1% better every day. So just trying to come out here and just compete every day.”



