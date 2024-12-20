Ward is proud of WR's group's mindset, ability to step up in postseason

Arriving at the latter half of spring practice last April, a deliberate acclimation process wasn't a luxury ASU wide receivers coach Hines Ward could afford. Yet, as hectic as his life has been for the last eight months, he's proud of what his group has been able to accomplish during the 2024 season as he continues to build this unit in his image and adhering to the team's philosophy. More importantly, even in a season that has shocked the college football world, Ward makes sure that his players stay grounded.









"We've got some great kids. Everybody's buying into Coach Kenny, his beliefs, his vision of where he wanted to take this program," Ward said, "And I couldn't be more thankful. I've got a great group of guys who just continue to work each and every day, really buying into everything that I'm preaching to them. So, I can tell you it's been one of the most, probably the most fun I've ever had in my coaching career. I've got a great group of guys who just have a thirst for wanting to get better each and every day, and I'm excited to be proud to be their receivers’ coach. Hopefully, we can go out there and continue doing what we've been doing, which is when our number's called, and continue to make plays, helping out on the perimeter with blocking and helping Skatt (senior running back Cam Skattebo) trying to find a way and all the running backs to get some extra yards.









"I keep them humble. Listen, it's great that you guys have won the Big 12 championships, but I still try to remind them that we were picked that last in this conference. We haven't really proved anything yet. Coach Cowher (Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher) used to always tell me, 'You're not as good as you think you are, and you're not as bad as they say you are.' So even with JT and all the success he has, he still has a long way to go as far as improvement and trying to get better as a wide receiver."









Not having the services of sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who, prior to his injury in the Territorial Cup game, collected 1,101 yards and scored ten touchdowns, figured to be a significant strain on the Sun Devils' aerial attack. Yet, ASU more than persevered in a 45-19 Big 12 champion game victory over Iowa State, where redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt tossed three touchdown passes and passed for 219 yards.









"I'm not surprised because we work at it," Ward remarked. "I get it. Losing production on a JT is hard to kind of hard to make up. But it's not to say that we don't have the guys that can get it done. I believe in them and told them 'JT can't catch the ball for you guys. You still got to go out there and perform.' My job is just to make sure they're in the right spot and making the routines. I have a philosophy, let's be great at making the routine plays. Let's be in our spots. We don't have to do anything extra. X (senior wide receiver Xavier Guillory) made a hell of a catch in a Big 12 championship game. But he was in the right spot, he gave himself an opportunity, and he showcased what he could do given that opportunity. You cannot replace a Jordan Tyson; no question about it. But collectively as a group, I think we did our part, we did our job, we were in the right spots, and we made plays when our numbers were called."









Being able to be so effective in directing a brand new group of players is also rooted in Ward's relationship with offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, a first-year assistant in Tempe, as well, let alone enjoying the workplace atmosphere head coach Kenny Dillingham has been to establish.









"Coach Arroyo and I, our offices are side-by-side," Ward described. "I'm always bouncing ideas off of him and trying to get on the same page with him and what is he telling the quarterback. That's why we're able to mesh so well so fast, being that I haven't even been here a full year, and he just got here probably three months before me. I love working with him, and I love working with our entire offensive staff and all the coaches. Kenny established and built a nice coaching rapport. I can genuinely say we all care for one another, man, and we all want Kenny to succeed. So, we're all happy.









Even with Tyson returning next year, ASU had to elevate the talent in its wide receiver room and had done well in its transfer portal additions to date, Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss and Clemson transfer Noble Johnson. Ward commented that football skills and a demeanor that fits the ASU team culture are the vital ingredients he looks for in the players he recruits.









"We're not going to beg people to come here," Ward stated. "We want guys that want to come here, that want to get developed, that want to be a part of something special that we're building here at ASU. We're not going to always go after the marquee guys who are looking for the bag (i.e., high NIL payday). We want players who want to be part of ASU, want to be coached, and want to be developed. I'm damn sure not going to beg anybody to coach them. I can tell you that. I want guys who want to be here, who want to learn, to help put their hand in the pile and help us win ballgames. And with those two guys, they checked off all the boxes."