Walk-ons thankful for being placed on scholarship

“I’m born and raised here,” Gammage stated. “I have the city tattooed on the back of my neck for a reason. I always want to be a Sun Devil. Always have wanted to.”

The transfer portal has been all too common of a trend in college football as players seek greener pastures, if not better NIL deals. But for Gammage, leaving Tempe was never a thought he had ever entertained.

“I had called him after we were done around like 7:30-8 ish at night. I just let him know he was happy. He actually told me he had a little birdie told him beforehand. So, I guess he, in some sense, already knew a little bit. He was just getting me in the right headspace the morning before and just being a good brother.”

“I didn’t know it was coming at all,” Gammage admitted. “Realistically, I had a conversation with my brother (former ASU staffer Freddie Gammage) that morning. He was just trying to get me in the right head space because, obviously, there’s tension around the subject. It just put me into left field when they just randomly [announced it] in a team meeting. It was a beautiful moment.

Sophomore running back George Hart III shared the same path as his teammate and earned his scholarship following spring practice. Hart was naturally honored that his efforts on the field didn’t go unnoticed but was as equally content with the practical aspect of scholarship.





“It was a good financial burden for me and my people back home,” Hart remarked. “It was really nice to see my hard work finally get recognized. Thanks to Coach Herm [Edwards], Coach [Shaun] Aguano, and all of those guys on the staff putting that trust in me.”





The running back also imparted an important message to his walk-on teammates, who, needless to say, hope to also become a scholarship player in the future.





“Don’t let that walk-on title define you,” Hart said. “If you come in with a mindset knowing you can work and put in the work and you know you can do it, the sky is the limit. I’m happy for Alijah and everyone else around the country that are getting on scholarship.”





***

When ASU’s offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas began spring practice, he knew he would have to answer a vital question, who would be this season’s starter under center for the Sun Devils? However, the same cannot be said for the players themselves, as graduate wide receiver Bryan Thompson explained.





“In the summer, I got work with everyone,” Thompson said. I’m the type of wide receiver [that] doesn’t really care who’s back there. If the ball is in the air, that’s my job to go get it. I’m working with Emory, working with Paul, working with Trenton, and I’m working with all three of those guys. I don’t really care who’s back there. Like I said, they all throw a good ball, and if the ball’s in the air, that’s my job to go get it.”





Redshirt junior wide receiver Andre Johnson has always been viewed as a big play wide receiver, yet whether it was his health or acclimating to this level of play, the local Tolleson High School product hasn’t always received ample opportunities. At 6-foot-3, not only has his stature been drawing attention, but also his rate of development in the off-season.





“He’s been a pleasure. I’ve heard great things from him this summer,” Thomas said. “They’ve done player-led 7-on-7, and a bunch of times; I hear his name. The quarterbacks [are] like ‘I really liked this guy. He’s making plays; he’s catching 50/50 balls. He has length, athleticism has some mass, [and] he’s strong.’ So, I anticipate him being a big factor for us in a lot of ways. As far as matching up one on one, in case big enough and long enough to catch it over the middle. So, I’m excited about where how he’s coming along. He’s not a big vocal guy. He’s just kind of come to business, you know, come to work every day. So, I like being around him, and we’re definitely gonna give him ample opportunity.”





Not only on a personal level but also from a team perspective understands that he and the rest of the aerial attack must start executing at a higher level than 2021 if the Sun Devils want this year to truly look different.





“It honestly kind of makes me mad,” Johnson said about head coach Herm Edwards’ statement that the defense is ahead of the offense. “Even though this is a new offense for us, we’ve been going over this stuff for months on end. We know what we’re doing. We’re just not executing. I feel like we should be better. I feel like we can do better… it’s discipline and stuff on us just to make sure we’re locked in during practice.”





***

Last season, sophomore defensive linemen BJ Green II appeared in 12 games, and this former walk-on culminated that campaign as the Sun Devils’ sack leader with five. Green is hardly resting on his laurels as the 6-foot-1 275-pound linemen stated that his desire for improvement has only increased after such a surprising season.





“I almost want to challenge myself to be a two-down player,” Green said. “Like last year, I know I can do damage in the pass, but now I want to be a well-rounded defensive tackle. So, it starts with my feet. Being able to mirror the linemen and getting the proper angle…both things you gotta work on every day.”





Despite the well-documented turnover on ASU’s roster, resulting in 43 new players in the Sun Devil locker room, Green insisted that his mindset and that of his teammates haven’t been affected by that aspect or the low expectations many have placed on them.





“It’s still a ‘prove it’ mentality as a team, honestly,” Green claimed. “Coming in at number 10 in the Pac-12 (media preseason poll), we all got a ‘prove it’ mentality. Like “you know what? We shouldn’t be that low. We’re going to prove why we shouldn’t be that low.” So, I think the mentality has gotten better.”





