ASUDevils - Veteran Crosswell “proud” of young defensive backs

A year spent as an advisor of the coaching staff with Arizona State helped foster a foundation of relationships between Marvin Lewis and many of the Sun Devil players. As he’s transitioned into a role as the co-defensive coordinator this season along with Antonio Pierce, Lewis has received plenty of praise from his players.





The lessons and teaching tools gained has helped aid the acclimation period as ASU inputs a new 4-3 scheme on the defensive side of the ball. So, despite playing more frequently with fewer defensive backs in the formation in favor of an extra down lineman, the Sun Devil defensive backs are singing Lewis’ praise during the first week of preseason practice.





“Honestly I love the defense,” noted junior safety Aashari Crosswell, who registered 48 tackles and an interception during his sophomore season. “I feel like it’s more of an NFL type of scheme for us, so I feel like… all the coaches are getting us ready for the next level. We’re going to make plays on this defense.”





“It’s a blessing that he’s here” said senior safety Evan Fields. “We’re able to get the knowledge that he has and the experience. I mean, he coached the [Cincinnati] Bengals for 16 years, so as far as experience goes, that’s as good as you can get. The opportunity to learn from someone like him is just something I never take for granted.





“I try each day to just soak it up as a sponge.”





Crosswell remained confident that the scheme change would be something the unit would adapt to quickly during the shortened seven-game season.





“We’ve got a lot of playmakers in the secondary, so just be ready for that – us making plays.”





In order for Arizona State’s defense to improve upon its success from 2019, when the Sun Devils ranked in the top half of the Pac-12 in points allowed per game, they’ll need their defensive backs to continue to improve. The loss of Kobe Williams to graduation, who led the ASU secondary last year, increases the burden of seniors like Fields, Chase Lucas, and Jack Jones.





During Herm Edwards’ tenure in Tempe, the program has touted its “Pro Model” as a method of recruiting. Before becoming the head coach of the Bengals, some of the greatest success Lewis had during his time in the NFL was spent as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2001. In 2000, the Ravens won the Super Bowl, in large part due to Lewis’ defense, which allowed the fewest rushing yards (970) and fewest points (165) in a 16-game regular season.





“Arguably, it’s one of the best defenses ever in NFL history,” Fields proclaimed of his now coordinator’s former job. “Like I said, a guy like Marv, he’s coached the best where my goal and a lot of my teammates’ goal is to get to the next level and be the best. I feel like we have the opportunity to get there with coach Marv coaching us.”





With plenty of experience returning to Tempe this fall, the Arizona State defense should expect one of the better defensive back’s groups in the Pac-12 this year. The unit was a part of a Sun Devil defense which forced 2.2 turnovers per game last season, good for the fourth-best mark in the country. A myriad of experience during his freshman and sophomore seasons allowed Crosswell to recognize the development of the new defensive backs has been impressive thus far.





“Our young cats they strapped up,” Crosswell said. “They lock in. At the end of the day, I feel like they’re going to get in regardless of the fact, and they are the future of ASU. Them seeing us all turnt up and us making plays that made them turnt up to start making plays.





“They remind me of me when I came in,” Crosswell continued. “I’m just proud of them how far they came and what they’ve become. I can’t wait for them to suit up against [U]SC because I know they’re going to do their thing.”





After battling a hamstring issue early in 2019, redshirt freshman Jordan Clark missed most of the season before returning in ASU’s 20-14 Sun Bowl win over Florida State. The former four-star prospect has received high praise from his coaches and peers, along with the incoming crop of young ASU defensive backs. The arrival of defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins signaled Clark's new role, something he’s adjusted to accordingly.





“I love Hawk, man,” Clark said. “Hawk is like a big brother to me. When he got here, he asked me to play a different role, something I wasn’t used to and something I had never done. He’s been flawless in teaching me the technique and flawless in teaching me what my responsibilities are. Playing for him is gonna be amazing.





“He’s a guy I would run through a brick wall for. I’ll play for him any day of the week.”





In early practices, coaches, and players alike have made note of freshman defensive back T Lee’s play. Lee, a three-star prospect from Buford, Georgia, is listed on the depth chart on the second team, behind Clark at the nickel position.





“I feel like our secondary is the best in the country,” said Lee. “Starting off with Jack [Jones] and Chase [Lucas]. I don’t think any DB in the Pac-12 is close to them, and having them in my ear all the time and having them be hard on me, having them help out with things means a lot because I know they play at the top levels.”





