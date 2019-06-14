For the Chandler, Ariz. native, an unofficial visit to nearby Tempe was a homecoming of sorts for Van Fillinger. Following his trip, we caught up with the Draper, Utah standout to get his impressions of his time with the Sun Devils.





“My family is important to me and that’s one of my main interests in Arizona State,” Fillinger said. “My sister will be attending Arizona State in the fall, and I also have family here in Phoenix, my grandma lives there. I really like the city and that’s what I really like about ASU. “They showed me a lot of hospitality. The coaches were nice and really good to me. They really scheduled the whole day to show how much interest they had in me and even brought my boy Omarr (Norman-Lott) to visit there at the same time. It has been really fun going with him to all those camps together and doing the drills together and being there on the visit with him. “I know he’s leaning towards Arizona State and I still l have a lot of thinking to do. In the end, I have to do what’s best for me, and we’ll see if that means going to Arizona State with Omarr or going somewhere else. Arizona State’s interest in me really stood out and I’m not taking it for granted.” The non-football aspects of his visit also resonated well with Fillinger. “They took me on a whole tour of the facilities,” Fillinger remarked, “and if I wanted to see something, they took me to see it. Herm Edwards is such a good guy to talk to because he knows so much about the NFL. He knows everything about the game and he knows how to get you to the NFL. But he also talked about how the school would set me up for my future if I came there.” The 6-4 250-pound defensive lineman tallied 71 tackles and five sacks during his junior season for Draper Corner Canyon and subsequently earned a first-team all-state selection. ASU’s defensive line coach highlighted Fillinger’s athleticism as one of his biggest assets.