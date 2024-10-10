Utah Preview

Regardless of which quarterback is going to be the starter for the Utes, ASU will encounter its most challenging opponent to date. Here's a comprehensive look at a familiar foe.





Utah Offense





In recent games, Utah’s offense—and essentially its entire team—has been operating without its starting quarterback, Cam Rising. Rising is a seventh-year senior who, when healthy, is one of the most effective signal callers in college football.





On Thursday, reports surfaced that Rising will, in fact, start for the Utes against Arizona State. This would mark his first game appearance since suffering a hand injury against Baylor on Sept. 7.





For his career entering 2024, Rising had over 5,500 passing career passing yards and over 950 career rushing yards. He became a household caliber name for his play in 2021-22 when he threw for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions along with 499 rushing yards and six scores in 2021 and then 3,034 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions along with 465 rushing yards and six touchdowns the following season.





From there, Rising missed the entire 2023 season due to injury. In two games this year, he has completed 62.1% of his passes for 346 yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions, and 46 rushing yards.





If healthy, Rising is a gritty winner and one of the most capable quarterbacks in college football, but it remains to be seen what version of Rising will take the field on Friday night.





Should that announcement be smoke-and-mirrors from the Utah staff, or if Rising has further injury issues in this game, backup Isaac Wilson figures to take Rising’s place as he has for the past few games as a starter.





Wilson, a true freshman and younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, was rated by Rivals as the No. 160 overall recruit of the 2024 class, the nation’s second-best dual-threat quarterback prospect, and the top recruit out of the state of Utah.





The rookie has appeared in all five games and started the last three, totaling 830 passing yards on 55.7% passing with six touchdowns, seven interceptions, eight sacks suffered, and 52 net rushing yards on 29 carries with a long run of 48 yards.





At running back, team veteran Micah Bernard has become one of the more productive backs in the Big 12 so far, averaging 109.4 rushing yards per game as he has 547 yards on 82 carries – an excellent 6.7 yards per carry average – with one touchdown. He also has six catches for six yards with a score.





Bernard ranks 14th nationally and fifth in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game and also places second in the Big 12 and 20th nationally in yards per carry.





The 6-foot, 206-pounder has three 100-yard games this season, including a college career-high of 182 yards on 25 carries against Oklahoma State.





Backup running back Mike Mitchell has 127 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries in five games.





Pinnacle High School graduate and former Arizona Wildcat and USC Trojan Dorian Singer starts at wide receiver for the Utes, along with Money Parks and Mycah Pittman.





Singer, who only had 24 receptions for 289 yards last season for USC after a 1,000-yard receiving campaign for Arizona the previous year, leads the way with 26 receptions for 359 yards, though he has yet to catch a touchdown this year for the Utes.





Singer’s best game so far this season came against one of his former teams when he caught nine passes for 155 yards against Arizona two weeks ago. Last year at USC, Singer’s season-highs were four catches (twice) and 44 receiving yards.





Parks has 14 receptions for 190 yards and two scores, while Pittman has 33 yards on two receptions this year.





At tight end, longtime Ute Brant Kuithe leads Utah with four touchdown catches and ranks second on the team in both receptions (17) and receiving yards (269). With the exception of a one-catch, five-yard outing against Baylor earlier this season, Kuithe has had at least 50 receiving yards in each of the four other games, and he had a three-touchdown day against Southern Utah in the opener.





A highly versatile tight end, Kuithe has also scored a rushing touchdown this season and five rushing scores in his college career.





Kuithe likely will be joined in action at tight end by Dallen Bentley, who has two receptions for 15 yards this season.





Utah’s offensive line figures to start Gilbert Highland High School graduate Caleb Lomu at left tackle, left guard Tanoa Togiai, center Jaren Kump, right guard Michael Mokofisi – an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection a year ago – and right tackle Spencer Fano.





Mokofisi enters the game with 31 career collegiate starts, the most of any player on offense for Utah. Kump has 22 career starts, Fano has 17, while Togiai has seven and Lomu five.





Utah Offense Summary





With Rising expected to start Friday, the Utes' offense shifts away from the hands of a true freshman and onto the shoulders of one of the longest-tenured active players in major college football.





Overall, even including the games Rising has played this season, the Utah offense has had its share of mediocre moments. Utah does not rank inside the nation’s top 50 in any major offensive category.





Statistically, on a national scale, Utah is tied for 50th in team rushing offense (181.8) while placing 55th in team passing efficiency (141.51), 56th in total offense (417.0), 65th in team passing offense (235.2), tied for 71st in scoring offense (28.4), tied for 81st in turnovers lost (eight) and tied for 88th in red zone offense (.818).





It remains to be seen how healthy and how effective Rising will be, but whether he’s at his very best or if he’s greatly limited due to physical issues, expect steady doses of Bernard on the ground and Kuithe and Singer through the air.