Thursday has been a very successful day for ASU's offensive linemen recruiting. Hours after landing Long Beach Millikan's Maki Stewart , Salt Lake City West's standout Rob "RJ" Lapuaho, who visited last weekend with Stewart and committed and other recruits and committed privately then, announced his pledge publicly as well as for the Sun Devils.

"I felt that Arizona State is a place where I can to to build myself up," Lapuaho said. "I had a great visit, they have great facilities, and I had a great time. I was treated well because the whole coaching staff knew my name. I really liked the spring game and I really like how Coach Tuitele (ASU OL coach Saga Tuitele) coaches his linemen. He's a smart individual who is good with his words. He (Tuitele ) likes how long and athletic I am, and sees me at offensive tackle. I was talking to (linebacker) Zyrus Fiaseu and (offensive lineman) Terrell Kim, and they told me they love it there."





The Salt Lake City product is ASU's 13th known commit in the 2025 class, which is ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 conference. He chose ASU over Utah, Oklahoma State, and Boston College. He's also the sixth Polynesian player pledge for ASU in this group.