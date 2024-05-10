ASU's efforts to bolster its frontcourt for the upcoming season have been nothing short of impressive, and Friday morning was just another day in the office. 6-8 215-pound USC transfer forward Brandon Gardner gave his pledge to the Sun Devils during his official visit to Tempe.

Gardner, who medically redshirted his freshman year with the Trojans due to a foot injury and academically finished with a 3.7 GPA, joins incoming freshmen Jayden Quaintance, Sammie Yeanay, and Amier Ali, as well as Ball State transfer Basheer Jihad as Arizona State newcomers standing 6-8 or taller. The Sun Devils also return 7-footer Shawn Phillips Jr.





“I love their style of play,” Gardner said on his commitment, “and I trust that the coaching staff will get me where I need to go in life. They have a legendary coach in, Bobby Hurley, who knows a lot about the game. He will put me in the right spots where I need to be successful.





“I know with the people that they are bringing in, we will be athletic, we’ll play first, and it’s gonna be loud city. This style fits me because I like how we play, getting up and down, and playing press defense. It’s ‘Guard U’ – James Harden went here.





“(ASU assistant coach) Yusuf Ali is the coach who was recruiting me the most on the team. He is a real, genuine person who is honest and has never lied to me. He told me that I can bring a lot of energy, explosive moves, and just versatility on the defensive and offensive end. He likes how I’m a great teammate.”





Gardner admitted that he didn’t know that he would commit to ASU before he took the visit and that being open-minded really helped him arrive at today’s decision. He appreciates the fact that despite the fact that he played only one game for USC, thus arriving in Tempe with four years of eligibility, that the Sun Devil staff sought to add him to the roster.





“I’m not coming in with a chip on my shoulder,” Garnder noted, “I’ll say that I’m just real hungry. I want and I want it all.”





Following Gardner’s addition, ASU has one more scholarship available to fill and will seek out a backcourt player to finalize its 2024-25 roster.