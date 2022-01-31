UNLV offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas hired by Sun Devils

Just days after former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks’ coach Zak Hill resigned as a result of the NCAA’s investigation into Arizona State’s alleged recruiting violations, the Sun Devils have found his replacement in Glenn Thomas, who coaches in that same capacity for the last two seasons.





Thomas spent seven seasons in the NFL. He was the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach for three seasons after four years as an offensive assistant for the club. During the three seasons when Thomas guided quarterback Matt Ryan, the former first-round pick threw for more than 4,500 and 26 touchdowns in each campaign, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2013 and 2015 and cementing himself as the best quarterback in franchise history. In 2012, Ryan set franchise single-season highs in passing yards (4,719), touchdown passes (32), and completion percentage (68.6). Atlanta's offense also featured perennial all-pros Roddy White and Julio Jones at wide receiver, Michael Turner at running back, and legendary tight end Tony Gonzalez, an NFL Hall of Famer.





"I am beyond fired up and humbled to be a part of a top-tier program at a top-tier university," said Thomas. "A great foundation has been laid at ASU, and I am proud to be able to help build upon that. I'm appreciative of Coach Edwards, Coach Brian Billick, and Ray Anderson for this opportunity and to work side-by-side with them. I can't wait to get into the QB room and go to work with the Sun Devil offense."





"Glenn Thomas has spent the past 20 years working specifically with quarterbacks and coordinating offenses both in the NFL and in college football," said ASU head coach Herm Edwards in a statement, "He is known around football circles for his expertise in quarterback play, with quarterback mechanics and getting them to play at their optimum level. His work with Matt Ryan in Atlanta speaks for itself as Matt enjoyed the best years of his career under Glenn. Also, he's worked with young quarterbacks in college and has made them highly successful. I am pleased to welcome Glenn to Tempe and excited to have him coordinate our offense."





Prior to his stint two-year in Las Vegas, Thomas spent the previous three seasons as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Baylor. The Bears went 11-3 in his last season at Waco and ranked No. 7 in the final CFP ranking en route to an appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Thomas moved to Baylor along with then-head coach Matt Rhule after serving together at Temple University from 2015-16. In two years with the Owls, one as quarterbacks coach and the second as offensive coordinator, Thomas helped the program post the school's first back-to-back 10-win seasons and bowl berths and capture the 2016 American Athletic Conference title.





"Glenn is known as one of the truly bright young coaches in the game of football today," said Brian Billick, Offensive Analyst, Advisor to the Head Coach at ASU. "His broad-based experiences gleaned from the NFL and from his college work from Temple to Baylor to UNLV make him ideally suited to work with the student-athletes in our quarterback room and to coordinate our offense at ASU."





ASU enters the 2022 season with a soon-to-be fourth-year starter at quarterback in Jayden Daniels but will have to replace its top two running backs in Rachaad White, who left for the NFL draft, and Chip Trayanum, who transferred to Ohio State to play linebacker.





