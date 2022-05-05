University of Florida transfer QB Emory Jones pledges to the Sun Devils

Following the Sun Devils’ first day of spring practice, head coach Herm Edwards implied that its starting quarterback may not be on campus yet. Today that theory became a reality. A few weeks ago, Florida transfer signal-caller Emory Jones completed an official visit to Tempe, an experience that was followed today with a pledge to Arizona State, presumably placing him now as the clubhouse leader in the starting quarterback position race.

Jones, who started 12 of Florida’s 13 games in 2021, passed for 2,734 yards, posting 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. ASU's newest addition was an extremely accurate passer with an impressive 64.73 completion clip and showcased his dual-threat capabilities by pacing his team with 758 rushing yards scoring four rushing touchdowns.





Jones arrives in Tempe with two years of eligibility and enters a quarterback room that perhaps until his announcement, was unsettled in terms of his pecking order following spring practice. The departure of three-year starter Jayden Daniels who transferred to LSU prior to spring practice saw a battle for starting duties between the most experienced returning quarterback on the team, sophomore Trenton Bourguet, who was no. 2 on the depth chart last year last season, sophomore Paul Tyson an Alabama transfer, and redshirt freshmen Daylin Mclemore who was the biggest surprise in camp. With Jones’ arrival, ASU right now has six scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, which also includes redshirt freshman Finn Collins and true freshman Bennett Meredith.





Jones is expected to arrive at ASU in the summer ahead of August’s fall camp.





