With Arizona State Football on a bye week, there is no new uniform to detail; however, the 2022 off-field gear has some good looks with adidas really setting the team up nicely, so let’s take a look at those while the team rests up and the equipment staff prepares the uniform for the next game.

Jackets and Hoodies

This first piece of apparel is a gold hoodie. The hoodie features a maroon Arizona State print across the chest and a maroon adidas logo on the left shoulder. On the right shoulder is a gold pitchfork with maroon trim centered within a maroon text circle that reads “Only the best for the Sun Devils.”

The next piece of gear is a gray crew neck sweatshirt. The main body of the sweatshirt is a heather gray, while the long sleeves and pocket zippers are maroon. There is a gray digicamo 90s-era Sun Devils script in the same typeface as was found on the Rising Devils uniforms worn just last week in the win against Washington. That gray digicamo Sun Devils script has a maroon outline, and there is also a maroon adidas logo just above the wordmark on the chest.

The final warm weather piece of clothing is a maroon travel hoodie. This maroon hoodie features gold thread stitching throughout most of the seams. It also has gold drawstrings hanging from the hood. On the left side of the chest is a maroon pitchfork with gold trim, and there is also a gold adidas logo on the left shoulder.

All of these have been used by players and coaches as their travel clothing on gamedays, whether it’s from the hotel to Sun Devil Stadium or during flights and bus trips for road games. Off-field Gear The next piece of apparel is a t-shirt that was given to the team this past week at the request of interim Head Coach Shaun Agauno. The beige shirt has a small gold pitchfork with gold trim and white border. It also features a large maroon cursive script “Ohana” print with a gold drop shadow and white border on the chest as an overlay on top of a Hawaiian-inspired depiction of a stingray. There is also a small white adidas logo at the top of the chest.

The Ohana shirt is brand new, but this next shirt was given to the team prior to the start of the season. It is a maroon t-shirt with a stylized block stripe across the chest. The block stripe has two thin gold stripes as top and bottom borders. Within that block is a close-up of Sparky’s face, particularly his eyes, and to his right is a gray and tonal maroon digicamo pattern. Above that graphic near the left shoulder is a gold adidas logo.

In their win against Washington, the Sun Devils wore their polarizing, tan-based Rising Devils uniforms. While the review of that uniform will be in next week’s typical Uniformity article, we will look at the apparel that was given to the team for that game week now. The first item was a simple heather gray t-shirt with the gold 90s Sun Devils script and maroon drop shadow across the chest. There is also a maroon adidas logo above the script on the right side of the chest. The other item is a gray windbreaker hoodie that has a gold trim silhouette pitchfork on the left chest, a white adidas logo on the right, and the gold 90s Sun Devils script arched over the small of the back.

Gameday Gear

The following are the items the team wears on game day. The first is a maroon polo, which features a gold Sun Devils print in Sun Devil Bold font on the left chest and a gold adidas logo on the right. The right sleeve is gold and on the right shoulder is a gold pitchfork with maroon trim centered within a maroon text circle that reads “Only the best for the Sun Devils.”

The other piece of gameday gear is the warmup hoodie. It is a heather gray, short-sleeved sweatshirt that features the vintage block ASU with gold interior letters and a maroon border across the chest. Above the A is the black adidas logo and above the U is the individual player’s number. There are vertically standing gold pitchforks with maroon trim on either side of the hood and maroon player number and last name on the back.

Headwear

The Sun Devils were given a baseball cap and a beanie this season. The cap is a gray knit with a maroon Arizona State script and a maroon bill on the front. On the back of the cap is a black snapback with a small maroon tag featuring the late 70s maroon Sunburst with gold ASU print in the middle and gold sun rays.

The beanie is a dark charcoal gray and has a light gray Arizona State script with the same typeface as the baseball cap stitched on the front, along with a gray pom on the top of the beanie.

Shoes

The team was issued a pair of shoes that many of you may already be familiar with in this year’s latest iteration of an ASU-branded Ultraboost. The gold and white Ultraboost predominantly features a gold and white knit weave with a white heel, tongue, and sole. The tongue has a maroon adidas patch at the top, and the heel has a maroon Ultraboost logo on the outside part of the heel. The adidas three stripes are each a two-tone maroon and white and appear on either side of the shoe. Towards the toe on the outside of the shoe is a tonal gold “1885” detail which is an homage to the school's founding year. To wrap up all the details, the inside of the sole features the flame Sparky logo.