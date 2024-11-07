UCF Preview

Up until last week, UCF’s season was going nowhere fast. Yet, a five-game losing streak came to a halt in a blowout win over Arizona. What are the challenges and opportunities the Knights can present on Saturday night? Here’s our detailed look at ASU's upcoming opponent.









UCF Offense









The quarterback carousel UCF has ridden in 2024 has been quite the thrill ride. Last week, the fourth quarterback of the year took his turn as a starter for the Knights.









The season began with reputable Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson at the helm, but after four games, true freshman EJ Colson was inserted into the lineup. After that lone start, former Miami transfer Jacurri Brown replaced Colson for the next two games before being replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt freshman Dylan Rizk.









For UCF, the fourth time might be the charm, as in his first collegiate start, Rizk lit up the Arizona Wildcats to the tune of a stat line that included 20 completions on just 25 attempts for 294 passing yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions along with 55 net rushing yards in the Knights’ 56-12 obliteration of the Wildcats.









Rizk is listed as this week’s starter on UCF’s depth chart with no ‘or’ listed by his name, which comes as little surprise after his eye-opening starting debut last weekend.









A three-star recruit of the 2023 class rated by Rivals as the No. 22 pro-style quarterback prospect in the country that year, Rizk made one appearance as a true freshman last season and has played in three games this year, including last week’s start.









As has been the case on multiple occasions so far this season, ASU faces an opponent with a nationally elite running back. In this case, UCF rusher RJ Harvey, one of the most prominent runners in college football, will go head-to-head with the strong Sun Devil rush defense.









Through nine games, Harvey is well beyond the 1,000-yard mark as he’s rushed for 1,201 yards on 171 carries (7.0 avg.) with 16 scores. He is also a respectable pass-catcher, as he has 13 receptions for 219 yards with two scores.









He leads the Big 12 and ranks third nationally, averaging 133.4 rushing yards per game, and only four players in the nation have more than his conference-high 16 rushing touchdowns. Harvey also ranks third nationally in all-purpose yards per game (161.89) and fifth nationally in total touchdowns (18).









Harvey, an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 choice in 2023, has six 100-yard games this season, including each of the past three. He also has six multi-touchdown games this year, again including each of the team’s last three games.









Last season, Harvey burst upon the national scene by rushing for 1,416 yards with 16 touchdowns and catching 19 passes for 238 yards with two scores.









Behind Harvey, Peny Boone is the second-most productive running back on the roster this year, as he has 208 yards with two touchdowns on 34 carries in six games. Boone began his college career at Maryland before transferring to Toledo, where he posted 1,400 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns last season.









In the pass game, UCF’s offense is fairly similar to ASU’s as they heavily rely on one receiver and one tight end while using their running back as well as a pass catcher.









Receiver Kobe Hudson, a former Auburn transfer, leads the way with team-highs of 31 receptions for 567 yards with three touchdowns. Hudson, an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 choice last year for UCF, has three 100-yard games this season and he has crossed the century mark on eight total occasions during his five-year college career.









Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. ranks second on the team behind Hudson with 21 catches for 266 yards and two scores. He comes to Tempe with some major momentum, as last week, he posted the best game of his college career, with a collegiate career-high of five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns in UCF’s blowout win over Arizona.









Ohio transfer Jacoby Jones has fairly mild stats of 13 receptions for 251 yards with two scores through nine games, but like Pittman, he enters Saturday’s game on a major hot streak as he has 11 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games. He had five catches for 106 yards with a score last week against Arizona and six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown the previous week versus BYU.









Behind Hudson, Pittman, Harvey, and Jones, no other UCF pass catcher has surpassed 100 total receiving yards in the year so far.









The UCF offensive line figures to feature a starting lineup, including former Alabama transfer Amari Kight at left tackle, left guard Adrian Medley, center Caden Kitler, former Kent State transfer Marcellus Marshall at right guard, and right tackle Paul Rubelt.









Sun Devil fans may remember Rubelt, a 6-11 lineman from Germany who verbally committed to ASU in 2019 before ultimately signing with UCF.









UCF Offense Summary









Statistically, UCF has an elite rush offense this season. The Knights lead the Big 12 and rank second nationally behind only Army by averaging 272.3 rushing yards per game. UCF’s rushing prominence has been the key to the Knights' ranking 10th nationally in total offense (471.1).









They also rank 31st nationally in scoring offense (33.2), 45th in third-down offense (.430), tie for 73rd in sacks allowed (2.11) and tackles for loss allowed (5.56), tie for 76th in red zone offense (.838), place 93rd in team pass offense (198.8) and tie for 94th in turnovers lost (14).









Prior to last week, the script to contain the UCF offense was a simple statement of stopping the run, but though Harvey could be a Doak Walker Award finalist, ASU must be mindful of the up-and-coming passing capabilities of UCF with Rizk under center.