ASUDevils - Tysheem Johnson has a lot of trust in ASU’s coaching staff

Some will say that ASU’s 2021 recruiting class lacks some star power, even though being nationally ranked no. 31 at the end of July is certainly not a common occurrence in Tempe. A potential pledge by Philadelphia four-star athlete Tysheem Johnson though could change that and as the Neumann Goretti High School standout described, the Sun Devils have enticed him plenty during the recruiting process

The Sun Devil coaches have set lofty recruiting expectations and billed themselves as a program on the rise, one that expects -- not hopes to -- land big-time prospects.

Johnson would fit that bill.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder is ranked as the 18th best athlete in the country and a top 10 prospect in Pennsylvania. Not the typical ASU recruit.

“I was surprised,” Johnson admitted of his March offer from ASU, which became the 33rd of his 36 offers.

While he said he expects to commit on his birthday on September 30, Johnson released his top seven last Saturday, listing Maryland, Stanford, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, and Arizona State.

The Sun Devils don’t often compete for recruits with the SEC elite, such as Alabama and LSU, especially when the prospect resides on the East Coast. Most schools don’t go down that path, avoiding a lost cause. Yet, with Johnson, ASU has three advantages that not even Nick Saban can offer.

1.) Adam Breneman

ASU grad assistant Adam Breneman understands Johnson. It wasn’t too long ago that Breneman himself was a highly-sought-after prospect in Pennsylvania with options galore. He, of course, chose to stay close to home at Penn State; but now he tells Johnson how he couldn’t imagine going back to Pennsylvania after living in Tempe.

“It’s good because he knows where I’m coming from and the struggle down in Philly,” Johnson said. “We can relate to the same things … We’ve built a real good relationship on the phone, just telling him about my life.”

Breneman, in his first season on the ASU staff has already drawn high praise from multiple recruits, the mix of his candidness and age (He’s still in his 20’s) is an appealing combination for high-schoolers trying to make a big decision in the COVID-era.

When they speak over the phone, Breneman calls Johnson “Superman,” a nice little compliment for a player the Sun Devils hope will be lined up everywhere in their offense.

“I’m very versatile. I do a lot. I can line up at running back. I can catch kick returns, punt returns. I can be the No. 1 receiver, I can be the slot receiver,” Johnson said. “All the things I just named, that’s what they (ASU) want me to play. They want me all over the offense.”

And with no visits permitted to date, the relationships recruits put into coaches like Breneman only grow in value.

“I’m putting my trust into the coach’s hands and on what they’re telling me,” Johnson said.

2.) Eric Gentry

Johnson has someone closeby making the pitch for ASU. His high school teammate at Philadelphia Neumann-Goretti High, 6-foot-6 linebacker/defensive lineman Eric Gentry, committed to the Sun Devils last Thursday.

“After he committed, he just kept telling me like, ‘yeah, they’re coaching staff is great. You should come out here. It’ll be a great fit for both of us,” Johnson said Gentry told him.

Both Johnson and Gentry haven’t visited Tempe. However, in going to school 3,000 miles away to a place he’s never been to, at least Johnson would start a new chapter with someone he’s known since elementary school. 3.) Tempe

And that brings us to the thing that Arizona State has touted since the beginning of time. The Arizona weather. Forget the summer heat, tell East Coast recruits that there’s no such thing as snow in Tempe and their ears perk up.

Johnson’s did, at least.