ASUDevils - Tyler not having any 'second thoughts' with the return of Michael Turk

There’s a certain level of situational awareness punters have. Their surroundings, conditions, and setting impact the outcome of each trip onto the field, influencing their great battle in positioning their team with great field position.





When graduate transfer Logan Tyler decided in May to transfer to Arizona State, the former Florida State Seminole, was aware of one of the greatest changes to his surroundings: elevation.





“Absolutely, it’s not a bad difference at all,” a grinning Tyler said of the difference in elevation between Tallahassee (203 feet above sea level) and Tempe (1,495 feet above sea level near Sun Devil Stadium).





Tyler was expected to take over punting duties – and help in the kicking game, particularly on kickoffs – upon his arrival at ASU. But an unprecedented decision by the NCAA, which reinstated redshirt junior Michael Turk’s final two years of eligibility, came after Turk was unable to go through a pro day. With help from ASU’s compliance department, Turk’s return to Tempe was approved, leaving the Sun Devils with two high-level punters.





“There weren’t any second thoughts; as a man of faith just like Michael is, I think that God has a plan for each and every one of us,” expressed Tyler of his reaction to finding out about Turk’s return.





Tyler’s faith, something which is on display frequently in discussions with members of the ASU specialists, he says, allowed him to keep his belief that things would work out at ASU.





“I don’t question things that go on that are hard. I don’t question the adversity that is put into my life. I actually look at them as blessings in disguise. Yeah, it was kind of shocking to hear that, but at the same time, there’s a reason behind it for him, for our program, for me.





“Looking at it kind of from a bigger picture and understanding that yeah, I was expecting something and that changed, it wasn’t the end of the world… it was ‘OK, here we go. Take the challenge head-on and do whatever I can to help this team win.”





Changes to the rules for eligibility by the NCAA put eligibility in a freeze for the 2020 season, so Tyler could play two seasons at ASU as a graduate transfer if he chooses. Despite the return of Turk, head coach Herm Edwards kept Tyler’s scholarship. In his opening season in a Sun Devil uniform, both he and special teams coordinator Shawn Slocum believes he can contribute along with Turk and redshirt junior Cristian Zendejas.





“I’ve been doing pretty much everything I can to try and help this football team win,” said Tyler, who was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List in 2017 at Florida State. “Try and help put us in the best position possible, so if that means hitting kickoffs if that means holding, if that means hitting field goals or if that means punting, whatever it is. Coach Slocum knows I want to win and that I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get that accomplished.”





While at Florida State, Tyler broke single-season records tallying 82 punts for 3,545 yards. His 43.2 yards per punt in 2018 – a number that would presumably rise along with the aforementioned elevation change – ranked first in the ACC. He also led the conference with an ACC-high 23 punts of 50-plus yards.





“He’s a very talented young man,” Slocum told reporters Tuesday. “He’s been a bright addition for us, and I think he’ll be instrumental in a number of areas as we move forward.”





An added bonus of Turk’s return – the redshirt junior is a 2020 Ray Guy Award Watch List member – comes someone Tyler can take notes from.





“As specialists we kind of pick and choose things that we take from different guys,” Tyler commented. “Whether it’s pro guys, other college guys, you’ll see someone who really does something well. The first thing I noticed when I was watching [Turk] punt and punting with him was just his leg extension through the ball.





“The angle with which his leg swings comes up and allows him to hit 5.1, 5.2, 5.3 second hangtimes. That’s something that I picked immediately, and just working with him and picking his brain, just working together has been awesome.”

