ASUDevils - Tyler not having any 'second thoughts' with the return of Michael Turk

Tyler not having any 'second thoughts' with the return of Michael Turk
There’s a certain level of situational awareness punters have. Their surroundings, conditions, and setting impact the outcome of each trip onto the field, influencing their great battle in positioning their team with great field position.
When graduate transfer Logan Tyler decided in May to transfer to Arizona State, the former Florida State Seminole, was aware of one of the greatest changes to his surroundings: elevation.
“Absolutely, it’s not a bad difference at all,” a grinning Tyler said of the difference in elevation between Tallahassee (203 feet above sea level) and Tempe (1,495 feet above sea level near Sun Devil Stadium).
Tyler was expected to take over punting duties – and help in the kicking game, particularly on kickoffs – upon his arrival at ASU. But an unprecedented decision by the NCAA, which reinstated redshirt junior Michael Turk’s final two years of eligibility, came after Turk was unable to go through a pro day. With help from ASU’s compliance department, Turk’s return to Tempe was approved, leaving the Sun Devils with two high-level punters.
“There weren’t any second thoughts; as a man of faith just like Michael is, I think that God has a plan for each and every one of us,” expressed Tyler of his reaction to finding out about Turk’s return.
Tyler’s faith, something which is on display frequently in discussions with members of the ASU specialists, he says, allowed him to keep his belief that things would work out at ASU.
“I don’t question things that go on that are hard. I don’t question the adversity that is put into my life. I actually look at them as blessings in disguise. Yeah, it was kind of shocking to hear that, but at the same time, there’s a reason behind it for him, for our program, for me.
“Looking at it kind of from a bigger picture and understanding that yeah, I was expecting something and that changed, it wasn’t the end of the world… it was ‘OK, here we go. Take the challenge head-on and do whatever I can to help this team win.”
Changes to the rules for eligibility by the NCAA put eligibility in a freeze for the 2020 season, so Tyler could play two seasons at ASU as a graduate transfer if he chooses. Despite the return of Turk, head coach Herm Edwards kept Tyler’s scholarship. In his opening season in a Sun Devil uniform, both he and special teams coordinator Shawn Slocum believes he can contribute along with Turk and redshirt junior Cristian Zendejas.
“I’ve been doing pretty much everything I can to try and help this football team win,” said Tyler, who was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List in 2017 at Florida State. “Try and help put us in the best position possible, so if that means hitting kickoffs if that means holding, if that means hitting field goals or if that means punting, whatever it is. Coach Slocum knows I want to win and that I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get that accomplished.”
While at Florida State, Tyler broke single-season records tallying 82 punts for 3,545 yards. His 43.2 yards per punt in 2018 – a number that would presumably rise along with the aforementioned elevation change – ranked first in the ACC. He also led the conference with an ACC-high 23 punts of 50-plus yards.
“He’s a very talented young man,” Slocum told reporters Tuesday. “He’s been a bright addition for us, and I think he’ll be instrumental in a number of areas as we move forward.”
An added bonus of Turk’s return – the redshirt junior is a 2020 Ray Guy Award Watch List member – comes someone Tyler can take notes from.
“As specialists we kind of pick and choose things that we take from different guys,” Tyler commented. “Whether it’s pro guys, other college guys, you’ll see someone who really does something well. The first thing I noticed when I was watching [Turk] punt and punting with him was just his leg extension through the ball.
“The angle with which his leg swings comes up and allows him to hit 5.1, 5.2, 5.3 second hangtimes. That’s something that I picked immediately, and just working with him and picking his brain, just working together has been awesome.”
Returning at place-kicker for the Sun Devils is redshirt junior Cristian Zendejas, who received praise from Slocum on Tuesday after going 19 of 23 on field goal attempts in 2019.
“I think he has definitely gotten stronger,” Slocum acknowledged. “He’s probably added five yards to his distance, and his consistency has been good.”
Zendejas possess more certainty surrounding his role in the kicking unit than in 2019, when he entered the year as a replacement for the injured former Sun Devil kicker Brandon Ruiz. An early showing of success from the 5-foot-8 Chandler, Ariz., native allowed him to take over for Ruiz – who would later transfer to Mississippi State – permanently.
The son of former Arizona State kicker Luis Zendejas, who was a first-team All-American kicker in 1983, Cristian said he spent the summer working out with his father and Turk, aiding him in his effort to become more consistent.
“I don’t think there’s any pressure at all,” said Zendejas of living up to his father’s expectations. “My dad always just told me just to have fun, and then he’s definitely just helped me along the way and always pushed me. He definitely helps me now just to stay calm and keep working harder than ever. That’s it.”
With a season-long of 43 yards last year, Zendejas said the stronger kicking leg has changed some of his goals heading into this season.
“I want to be perfect inside 40 [yards] for sure, and just be comfortable inside 52 and in,” Zendejas told reporters Friday. “That’s my goal. Just do whatever I can for the team, and I just thank them for all the opportunities they’ve given me in the past and whatever I have going forward.”
