Philippians 4:11-12-13

“Not that I am speaking of being in need, for I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance, and need. I can do all things through him that strengthens me.”

Over the last three years, Brinson Pasichnuk has become the embodiment of Arizona State Hockey’s ‘Be the tradition’ mantra. He was there from the beginning, from ASU’s first full NCAA season, transforming into the cornerstone of a brand new program rapidly ascending upwards and disrupting the normal pantheon of college hockey’s best programs.

Pasichnuk is now in the thick of his senior campaign for the Sun Devils, and it’s his second straight season with a ‘C’ sewn onto his jersey. The Bonnyville, Alta., native has worked tirelessly to become of the college hockey’s elite defensemen, weaving his leadership into the fabric of the program.

But his journey goes well beyond the game of hockey.

Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary of the day Pasuchnuk’s life took on a new meaning. On October 29, 2017, he chose to revitalize his faith as a Christian and dedicate his life to God.

Brinson was baptized on October 29, 2017, at a Christian group event (Brinson Pasichnuk photo)

“God has literally changed me and made me into the man I am today,” Pasichnuk explained. “I think if you ask anyone from my freshman class who I am today compared to who I was when I first got here, they would say that (I’m) completely different without a doubt.”



Spoken with ultimate clarity, he explained the biggest thing God has taught him is to be content with Him, an indirect reference to his favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:12, 13 and 14.

When Brinson first got to ASU, he was going down a path that wasn’t in his best interest. The young man was swept up in the tantalizing distractions of college life that became unhealthy for him.

“Looking back freshman and sophomore year, he was just a little kid then, running around not really knowing what he’s doing,” his brother Steenn said.

The Pasichnuk brothers come from a small town in Canada made up of about 6,000 people, a place where families are close, and everyone knows each other. After moving to America, however, Brinson became lost in the wave of the new lifestyle that college had to offer.

“If I was still the same way as I was back freshman year, I really don’t think I would be a leader on this team,” Brinson said. “I definitely did not deserve it back then the way I was conducting myself.”

He admitted his attitude wasn’t right then, especially at the start of his sophomore year in 2017. It negatively impacted his performance on the ice and how he carried himself away from the rink as well.

But Brinson’s newfound faith on that momentous day two years ago allowed him to snap out of the funk he was living in at the time. And it opened the pathway for him to become the person he truly longed to be.

Brinson’s teammates showed up to support him on the day he chose to renew his faith (Brinson Pasichnuk photo)

“I’ve just grown in so many different ways with my relationship with God,” he said. “He never ceases to amaze me. He’s broken so many negative things out of my life. He continues to show me what it is to trust Him.”



After tallying only three points through eight games as a sophomore before he made his life-changing decision, it was evident Brinson’s game received a huge boost becoming the team’s leading scorer by season’s end.

More importantly, his relationship with God sparked the growth of his character. He quickly became a beacon of leadership for Sun Devil Hockey.

“I think in order to be a captain or a leader on a team, you have to have your own life figured out, you can’t be lost in your own life,” Steenn said of his brother.

“Maybe the first year or two, he was a little bit lost, but it’s obviously shown how the steps he’s taken in hockey, that’s translating in from his personal life … He can come into the locker room and lead other people and help them out with the troubles that are going on in their life.”

Brinson has often expressed that he wants to be someone that his teammates can depend on, and they can always come to him first to talk or sort through any troubles they may be facing. It’s a large part of what he believes he’s been called upon to do within his faith.

“It’s formed me into a leader because God has shown me how to love others properly and how to lead others. And that’s putting them before yourself,” Brinson said. “Just realizing that a hockey team’s a family and that there’s more to a family than just hockey.”

Brinson always comes back to family. Steenn is a big reason why. The 21-year-old has been lucky enough to have his older brother Steenn by his side for his whole life, the two competing against each other since they could lace up skates and now teammates at ASU.

“I think looking at him, it’s inspiring,” Steenn said. “For someone that young to kind of have their life figured out and just to step forward and say what he believes in, it definitely sheds on me. It gives me the confidence to express my faith. I just try to grow closer to God every day.”

Brinson finding his faith has transformed Steenn in a similar way, too. Some of the ASU hockey guys meet up for a weekly bible study with Brinson and Steenn where they ask questions, read scripture, and continue to bond with each other, fortifying their brotherhood.

“Everyone’s walking their own path. I do what I can to get closer to Him and just talk to Him. And I definitely think that Brinson taking that step has helped me a lot for sure.”

In those times of immaturity and stagnation before finding God, Brinson carried a bachelor-like mentality. He never saw himself getting into a relationship during college.

“And then God really got a hold of my heart sophomore year, and I was engaged a year later,” Brinson said.

Around the same time of rediscovering his faith in 2017, Brinson met his now-wife, Halle Johnson, an ASU beach volleyball player. Being with Halle provided another stepping stone for him to grow and apply his faith to be a positive light for those around him.

“I think the transition has been so unique,” Halle said. “To see someone go from being one person completely, then do a full 180 within a span of about four months and grown from then on is pretty inspiring.”

The two then got married six months after dating, and the rest is history. They officially tied the knot just in time for Brinson’s senior season.

Brinson and Halle were married in Flagstaff, AZ, in September of 2019 (Brinson Pasichnuk photo)

“It’s not what I had planned but it’s what God had planned,” Brinson attested. “And holy cow am I thankful for it because the incredible things God has done through Halle - He’s shown me what it truly can be like in a relationship with someone where God’s at the center.“



“And when you have Him at the center in that relationship, it’s just incredible.”

Brinson and Halle’s wedding had around 300 people in attendance (Brinson Pasichnuk photo)