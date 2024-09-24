Advertisement
DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 30-22 loss to Texas Tech
• Justin LaCertosa
2024 Uniformity – Week 4: Sun Devils to Wear Whiteout for First Big 12 Game
In their Big 12 league game debut, ASU will be wearing their all-white uniforms
• Cole Streeper
• Justin LaCertosa
Tuesday’s Practice Report
A bye week Tuesday’s practice gave the younger players a bigger stage to perform, as the session was focused more on live-action play and improving the minor details. Here are our observations:
