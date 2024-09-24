Advertisement

in other news

Sun Devils come up short in Big 12 debut

Sun Devils come up short in Big 12 debut

Sun Devils come up short in Big 12 debut

 • Jake Sloan
DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 30-22 loss to Texas Tech

DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 30-22 loss to Texas Tech

DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 30-22 loss to Texas Tech

 • Justin LaCertosa
ASU at Texas Tech Game Thread

ASU at Texas Tech Game Thread

ASU at Texas Tech Game Thread

 • Hod Rabino
Texas Tech Preview

Texas Tech Preview

Texas Tech Preview

 • Joe Healey
2024 Uniformity – Week 4: Sun Devils to Wear Whiteout for First Big 12 Game

2024 Uniformity – Week 4: Sun Devils to Wear Whiteout for First Big 12 Game

In their Big 12 league game debut, ASU will be wearing their all-white uniforms

 • Cole Streeper

in other news

Sun Devils come up short in Big 12 debut

Sun Devils come up short in Big 12 debut

Sun Devils come up short in Big 12 debut

 • Jake Sloan
DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 30-22 loss to Texas Tech

DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 30-22 loss to Texas Tech

DevilsDigest TV: Kenny Dillingham discusses the 30-22 loss to Texas Tech

 • Justin LaCertosa
ASU at Texas Tech Game Thread

ASU at Texas Tech Game Thread

ASU at Texas Tech Game Thread

 • Hod Rabino
Advertisement
Published Sep 24, 2024
Tuesday’s Practice Report
Default Avatar
DevilsDigest.com Staff
DevilsDigest.com Staff

A bye week Tuesday’s practice gave the younger players a bigger stage to perform, as the session was focused more on live-action play and improving the minor details. Here are our observations:


Tuesday’s Practice Report


Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

Advertisement