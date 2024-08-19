In a college football landscape defined by a constant ebb and flow and a robust transfer portal, as players change teams and circumstances mend, athletes, are sometimes forced to play a different hand than the cards originally dealt.





For the Arizona State wide receiver core, adapting to circumstances and staying focused on daily constant improvement has prepared them for the upcoming season, a campaign where they have plenty to prove.





“We had a scrimmage on Saturday night that felt like live football that kind of felt like a game atmosphere,” Senior Jake Smith said, “and it just kind of reminded me of how much fun football really is. So, I'm just excited to have that feeling on game day.”





Between various injuries and being ruled ineligible by the NCAA as an undergrad who transferred multiple teams, Smith last suited up in December of 2020 in Texas’ win over Kansas State. Yet, he showed no signs of rust in the Sun Devils’ scrimmage at Moutain America Stadium last Saturday, shining both at receiver and returning a kickoff some 40 yards. Smith has been challenged for a good few years now to be even keel in light of the challenges presented to him, knowing that only that approach is conducive to effectively preparing for the upcoming season.





“I just kind of took it day by day. I didn't think about it too much, honestly,” Smith reflected. “I just kind of put it behind me. I went out on the scout team (in 2023 while at ASU), and it was a good thing because I got to get better, and I got to help our defensive backs get better. And that's what I was just focusing on every day.





“The mental aspect outweighs the physical aspects, I would guess, in every sport, so it's just something that you just kind of have to do, and adversity is going to get thrown your way, and your response is the most important thing.”





His position coach and former NFL wide receiver Hines Ward was impressed with Smith's play on Saturday, knowing the effort level his player has invested during preseason practices.





“Great student of the game, he’s really bought into everything,” Ward remarked. “He’s starting to reap the benefit; being able to utilize his speed really makes him a dangerous threat.”





“I'm learning from that guy Coach Hines Ward, which is pretty mind-blowing,” Smith admitted. “The reason I said, ‘Coach Hines Ward’ is because sometimes I can't believe it. I'm old enough to remember watching him. When we got the news, I was just like, ‘Is this real? Coach Hines Ward, it's crazy.’”





Wards' addition to the coaching staff has been a key contributor to the growth of multiple guys at the wideout spot. Redshirt sophomore Jordyn Tyson credits Ward for some of his recent development as a player.





“I learned a lot from Hines Ward,” Tyson remarked. “He knows what he's doing, he knows what he's talking about. He got all those yards (in the NFL), all these accolades (Super Bowl MVP), should be a Hall of Famer, so he knows what he's doing, knows what works and it doesn’t work.”





Tyson was drawn to ASU before Ward was named as the wide receiver coach, arriving in Tempe prior to the 2023 season after spending his freshman year at Big 12 foe Colorado. Tyson’s energy and determination to be part of a team that has passionate football players and coaches was a major draw to join the Sun Devils.





“[Dillingham] is one of the most outgoing coaches I’ve ever met. I just love it,” Tyson grinned. “Even when I was in the portal, he was face-timing me with all this energy, all this love, so I knew it was going to be a good fit.”





Tyson's goals for the 2024 season are simple: trying to be better than his freshman year in Boulder ( 470 yards and five total touchdowns), cleaning up prior mistakes, and continuing to play with the hunger that drove him to Tempe in the first place. The fact that he played only one game last season while recovering from an ACL tear has only added more fuel to his motivation.





“Just keep the drops down,” Tyson said of his goals for the season. “I know I had a lot of drops as a freshman, just being so frantic. I feel like I was so young because I was just turning 18, And I need to just play hard, don't miss any blocks.”





For Ward’s crew, the work ethic and drive toward continuous improvement have created an enjoyable and developmental environment. The focus level exhibited by the group has been noticed and appreciated by Ward as the players continue to get game-ready, with the season opener virtually a week and a half away.





“It's been fun coaching these guys because you see the will to want to learn,” Ward noted. “They just got a thirst for the game, they want to be coached hard, and they want to learn more. Each and every day is kind of like giving them little nuggets and to see it all execute and they play well. I'm happy with where we’re headed, but I'm never content with where we are. I like the group of guys. I like what they stand for, and they’ve done everything I ask them to do.”



