ASUDevils - Trayanum, Luckhurst highlight relatively strong game for ASU's young guns

It was another painful loss to a Los Angeles school on Saturday for the Arizona State football team as the Sun Devils dropped to 0-2 on the season. While not performing up to their full potential in the game, the ASU newcomers were much improved from the Sun Devils’ first matchup against USC on Nov. 7. Offense On the offensive side of the ball, the young guns who again shined the most were running backs Chip Trayanum and Rachaad White. Trayanum again showed that despite being a true freshman, he is ready for Pac-12 competition. He carried the ball 15 times for a career-high 108 yards, an average of 7.2 yards per attempt.

ASU RB @Chipperrz_ the first true freshman to rush for 100 yards in a game (15 carries for 108 yards) since @codeblackrich4 in 2014 (14 for 116 vs. Utah.) pic.twitter.com/pjCZYrhgvK — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) December 6, 2020

“Chip is getting better and better,” said ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels. “Each and every day, each and every week. Every game he (continues) to build. That kid is special.” White, the junior college transfer from Mt. San Antonio Community College in Walnut, California, had seven carries for 53 yards and three catches for 53 yards. His 51-yard reception on a trick play from wide receiver Ricky Pearsall early in the third quarter was the highlight of the night for the Sun Devils.

The young wideouts showed drastic improvements for the Sun Devils on Saturday.

Redshirt-freshman wide receiver Andre Johnson had his first career catch in the game midway through the first quarter. The play went for 35 yards and was the longest completion to a wide receiver on the season for ASU. Johnson then had a 39-yard touchdown reception later in the game, but it was called back due to graduate-transfer Kellen Diesch clearly being an ineligible man down the field.

Wideout Johnny Wilson showed up ready to go on Saturday. The true freshman, who did not record a single reception against USC, made his presence known against the Bruins. He recorded four catches for 39 yards. He converted a two-point try but was not up to the line of scrimmage when the play was run, and ASU was whistled for an illegal formation, negating the two-point conversion.

Another true freshman wide receiver performing well on Saturday was LV Bunkley-Shelton. He equaled his reception total against USC with four more against UCLA. However, he increased his receiving yards output from 28 against the Trojans to 43 against the Bruins.

“They got the first game jitters out of them,” Daniels stated. “We just been practicing. Been working on building more chemistry.”

A newcomer with a particularly rough night on the offensive side of the ball was tight end, Kyle Horn. UMass's graduate transfer did not record a single reception while picking up two holding penalties, one of which was on a Jayden Daniels run to the UCLA one-yard line.



Defense

On defense, the fresh face showing out the most for ASU was redshirt-freshman defensive back Jordan Clark, who filled in for the suspended Jack Jones on Saturday.

Clark had five total tackles in the game, four of which were solo. And he had perhaps the biggest defensive play for the Sun Devils when he chased down UCLA running back Brittain Brown to save a potential touchdown.

There's no taking down Brittain Brown 😤@BrittainBKB comes up a big run for @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/vI3vov5EMz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 6, 2020