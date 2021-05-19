Travis Gray excited about ASU after his recent offer from the team
Travis Gray has been talking with the Sun Devils for quite a while, about “eight or nine months, he admitted. There was a period where the communication between ASU and Gray halted, but the relationship was rekindled last week after the three-star offensive tackle shined at a Showcase camp in Colorado and prompted ASU to act.
Soon after that event, Arizona State defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce spoke with Gray, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound junior from Aurora, Colo., and handed him an offer from the Sun Devils.
“I like how coach Edwards coaches the team and I honestly like their playing style,” Gray said. “It’s very aggressive, in my opinion. It’s a very good passing offense, and they know how to run the ball pretty well.”
While speaking with Devils Digest, Gray’s father chimed in and added context to what impressed the Sun Devils so much about Gray’s ability in the trenches.
“Antonio Pierce, he really talked about how Travis has learned to use his size to his advantage over the last 18 months and how he has basically grown,” he said. “His feet have gotten better. His aggressiveness has gotten better. And he uses his hands a lot better. He said he loves big, long guys.”
Arizona State is one of four other schools that have extended an offer to Gray so far, along with Arizona, Maryland, San Diego State and Kansas. Knowing the dead period ends in June, Gray has already scheduled visits with Arizona and Kansas next month, while noting he will be attending summer camps at Missouri, Florida State, Colorado, and Oklahoma.
As for the chances of an Arizona State visit, Gray said that’s a possibility for the future. But in the meantime, the big offensive lineman still feels that he needs to form more of a relationship with those in Tempe.
“I believe I have to get to know the offensive line coach, head coach, get to know them, and then I’ll make my official,” Gray noted. “But Arizona State, it’s up there.”
For an Arizona State team keen on bulking up in the trenches, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound force would be a welcome addition. But what else does Gray bring to the table?
“I used my length to my advantage in the pass rush, and I had a good punch. I kept my feet moving and kept my body in front of them,” he said. “Right now, I think my pass blocking is ahead of my run blocking because all I’ve been working on is pass blocking. I think my run blocking can get better.”
Gray said he wants to commit around August, ideally, before his senior season at Cherokee Trail High begins. Until then, he’ll have a few camps and visits on his calendar and plenty of phone calls as well to help him get as much information as possible about his suitors ahead of his decision.
But when asked what he’s looking for in a school, his top priority, could be a good sign for ASU.
“Right now, my top thing in a school is the NFL transfer rate in the school,” Gray said. “My education and degree because school always comes first. And the relationship I have with the coaches.”
