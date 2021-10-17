Tough day in the Utah loss reflected in the play of newcomers

ASU football (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) played a terrible second half Saturday to fall to Utah (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12) 35-21, and like the rest of the Sun Devils, the newcomers made most of their impact in the first half.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Offense





On offense, transfer tight end Jalin Conyers was the newcomer making the most significant impact Saturday. The redshirt freshman had two catches for 13 yards on ASU’s first offensive possession, the latter of which was a 7-yard touchdown he caught running across the middle of the field. The score was his first college touchdown.





However, the two catches on ASU’s first offensive drive were Conyers’ only receptions of the game. With just over nine minutes to play in the third period, he had a crucial drop on a third-down of a Jayden Daniels pass attempt. The Sun Devils were forced to punt.





Fifth-year wide receiver Bryan Thompson did not do well against his former team. The graduate student finished with just one catch for four yards on four targets with three drops. He almost had a long touchdown reception midway through the second quarter, but he was unable to haul it in. He was banged up on the play but did return to the game.





Defense





There were no ASU newcomers standing out on defense on Saturday, but a couple made the statistic sheet. True Freshman linebacker Eric Gentry had three total tackles (one solo), and redshirt freshman cornerback Macen Williams had one solo tackle.





Special Teams





After struggling the past two games, Eddie Czaplicki returned to his early season form. The true freshman punter averaged 44 yards per punt, had a punt inside the 20, and had a 58-yard punt midway through the second quarter.





Other fresh faces seeing playing time in the game were true freshman defensive back Tommi Hill, redshirt freshman wide receiver Elijhah Badger (one catch for six yards and a drop), redshirt freshman defensive back Jean Boyd III, true freshman defensive lineman B.J. Green II, true freshman running back George Hart III, true freshman offensive lineman Isaia Glass and true freshman defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury (burned his redshirt in the game).





True freshmen who have played more than four games and can no longer redshirt this season





Running back George Hart III





Linebacker Eric Gentry





Defensive back Tommi Hill





Defensive lineman B.J. Green II





Defensive back RJ Regan





Punter Eddie Czaplicki





Defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury





True freshmen who can play in more contests and still redshirt





Offensive lineman Isaia Glass (three games played)





Defensive back Isaiah Johnson (one game played)





Linebacker Jaydon Williams (zero games played)





Quarterback Finn Collins (zero games played)





Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander (one game played)





Punter Adam Babb (zero games played)





Long snapper John Ferlmann (zero games played)





Kicker Jace Feely (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Armon Bethea (one game played)





Offensive lineman Austin Barry (one game played)





Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso (one game played)





***

Graduate transfer defensive lineman Travez Moore played in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury and could be eligible for a medical redshirt.









Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!