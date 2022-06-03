Top-75 2024 prospect and coveted local QB offered by ASU

Glenn Thomas may be ASU’s first-year offensive coordinator, but during his tenure with UNLV in that same capacity, he has already established some recruiting relationships with prospects in the Western region. This aspect has been a significant factor with one of the best local recruits in the 2024 class, four-star quarterback Demond Williams. The Chandler Basha standout received an offer from the hometown team during Arizona State’s passing league tournament on Thursday and discussed his recruitment process with Devils Digest.

As a sophomore for the Bears, Williams posted 2,632 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. His dual-threat capabilities manifested themselves in his 644 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

“I know coach Thomas’ scheme, and I think I would be able to fit and thrive in that system. I watched UNLV’s film when I was up there for a visit, so I’m familiar with the scheme he runs.

He thinks I’m a player that can make plays out of the pocket and do everything that needs to be done to win games. I’m a mobile quarterback that can make all the throws, and I’m able to extend plays. I model my game after (Alabama QB) Bryce Young.

“Coach Thomas and I have had a good relationship since he was at UNLV,” Williams said. “And then when he got here (to ASU). We just kept in contact.

As a local prospect, Williams has been in touch with ASU for a few years now and has been attending games at Sun Devil Stadium since eighth grade. The natural element of proximity to home isn't the only facet that has attracted the quarterback to the program.





"Whenever I see coach Edwards, we always have good conversations, "Williams remarked. "I know (quarterback) Trenton Bourguet and my teammate (cornerback) Jeremiah Vessel is tight with (ASU cornerback) Jordan Clark, so I talked to him too. They both talked about how much it's a family environment and how you can come in and have fun in doing what you love to do.





"I can tell that this is a program that is really going up, and I feel like they can only keep going up and getting better."





Williams has been receiving offers from power five programs since early 2021 and has seen his recruiting stock rise dramatically in a relatively short amount of time. The signal-caller doesn't take this recognition for granted and is certainly humble enough to realize that he has to improve his game and progress in areas such as breaking down defenses so he can establish a better connection with his receivers.





The quarterback acknowledged that Basha High School's ascension in recent years, finishing 10-1 during their 2021 campaign, has definitely helped his personal success.





"We have been able to get some great athletes into the program," Williams noted, "and having a good head coach in coach (Chris) McDonald. We've just been able to really improve this team and have it become better than they were before because we have a better environment and really just opening it up."





Williams, who will visit USC next week, mentioned that school, along with Cal, UCLA, and Louisville, who along with ASU, are recruiting him the hardest these days. He added that he has been talking quite a bit with Alabama and Georgia.





As a bona fide blue-chip recruit, Williams does have the luxury to take his time with the recruiting process, especially with his signing day some 18 months away. Then again, even start quarterback prospects like himself usually don't wait much after their junior season to announce their pledge.





"I'm probably going to commit between this December and the end of March next year," Williams stated. "I don't feel pressure committing too early because I feel like wherever you go, you just know that there are going to be kids that come in the same year as you and just got to make sure you compete.









"I wanted to go to a school where I feel the love from the coaches and the fan base and a school that really makes me feel at home and somewhere that I know I can feel comfortable at for the next three to four years."





