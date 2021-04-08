ASUDevils - Toledo’s scoring and assist leader Marreon Jackson pledges to Sun Devils

The Arizona State basketball reloading process continues as the Sun Devils today received a pledge from Toledo’s Marreon Jackson, who last season paced his team with 18.1 ppg and 5.9 apg. The 6-1 200-pound guard also averaged 6.1 rpg and was exceptional at the free-throw line shooting 90.4%.

Jackson was considering Arkansas, Miami, and Georgetown as other possible destinations. Even though ASU was just a couple of days later to contact him compared to his other suitors, the fact of who contacted him first from that program made a significant impression.

"With everything being virtual, I really just had to make my decision based on how consistent teams were with calling me, making me feel like a priority," Jackson explained. "Bobby Hurley, he called me himself. He was the first one to call me from Arizona State personally. Since then, right after he called me, he sold the program really well. And obviously, his background being the point guard at Duke and winning national championships.

“Talking to him, it was genuine. He needed and wanted me. He told me how he could help me get to the NBA, which is my goal. That's the main reason for me coming back (to play another year of college basketball) is to reach that goal, get more exposure at a bigger stage. People know about me here in the Midwest, and I want to get exposure now on the West Coast.”