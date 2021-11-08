Tight end Jacob Newell talks Sun Devil pledge

Jacob Newell IG Photo

An early-season commitment to Nevada didn't stop several Pac-12 schools from contacting Springfield (Ore.) Thurston tight end Jacob Newell. Ultimately though, there was one school from that conference that seemingly always had the best chance in swaying him over. And an official visit this past weekend to Tempe indeed did seal the deal.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9B U1VGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVNVRm9vdGJhbGw8 L2E+LCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoSldvb2Qy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaEpXb29kMjwvYT4sIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGVybUVkd2FyZHM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhlcm1FZHdhcmRzPC9hPiwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWtIaWxsMTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFpha0hpbGwxMDwvYT4sIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Rm9ya3N1cHJlY3J1aXQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZvcmtzdXBy ZWNydWl0PC9hPiwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tdnA3 b243P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtdnA3b243PC9hPiwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aHVyc3RvbmNvbHRzZmI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRodXJzdG9uY29sdHNmYjwvYT4sIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhbmRvbkh1ZmZtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyYW5kb25IdWZmbWFuPC9hPiEh8J+UsSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR295emhXMjFQbSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dv eXpoVzIxUG08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFjb2IgTmV3ZWxsIChASmFjb2JO ZXdlbGwxNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNvYk5l d2VsbDE3L3N0YXR1cy8xNDU3ODM5NjQyNTI3NDczNjY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“I’ve been an Arizona State fan for a while, and they just jumped out at me,” Newell said, “and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ So yeah, after they offered me five games into the season after watching my film, that’s where it took off. I’ve been following them for a while, and obviously, their uniforms really stood out to me. I always thought those were cool, but I was also a huge N’Keal Harry fan growing up, and it was just super cool to watch that guy play.

“I got to visit there, and it was really special. I loved it. I loved the fan interaction just walking around the place…they were just all super welcoming and everything. I was hosted by Jalin Conyers, who was a transfer portal guy that came from Oklahoma. He is a super cool guy, and me and him hit off right off the bat. He said how much he loved it here with the coaches and the family atmosphere and that they really embrace you here at Arizona State.

“I loved the dorm rooms, and the living situation they provide here is really nice. The library was super cool. The academic support centers they have and what they provide for you are really special. I obviously love the weather coming from Oregon, where it’s super rainy and wet. The facilities were just amazing but honestly, what blew me away was the camaraderie and just the family vibe I got from the team there. Those guys are just a bunch of dogs who love football, and that’s my mindset.”

Needless to say that attending one of ASU’s biggest wins of the year, a 31-16 victory over USC, was certainly an opportune time for Newell to experience his first in-person Arizona State game and was naturally just another catalyst in today’s decision.

“Man, first off, I got goosebumps after every big play on offense,” Newell admitted. “Just again, the fan interaction was amazing. But also just seeing and learning the double tight end that they run and the motions that they run. Talking about it with to (interim tight ends coach) Coach Juston Wood. It was just really special to watch, and with USC, it was obviously more of a run-heavy game, which is fine because as tight ends, we got to block too. Playing basketball has helped me with my ball skills and athleticism, especially as a receiving tight end.