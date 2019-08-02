Another perfect night in Tempe as the Sun Devils continue fall camp. pic.twitter.com/UR5fXfoIen — Cody Whitehouse (@WhitehouseCody7) August 2, 2019

LOCATION: Kajikawa Practice Fields- outdoors ATTIRE: Shorts and helmets MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Full two hours Green non-contact jerseys: DL Shannon Forman, DL Stephon Wright, LB Stanley Lambert Personnel Notes: - Defensive lineman Tyler Johnson did not participate in scrimmages for a second consecutive day, and was also not seen with either the defensive linemen or linebackers during team drills. However, he was seen in uniform during warm-ups and walking off the field at the end. Danny Gonzales said in a previous interview that he has to work his way back, so we’ll see when that takes place. - Freshman QB Ethan Long took reps with special teams for a good portion of practice, and even went out as a slot receiver during 11-on-11’s. He did get the chance to run offense earlier in practice against 3rd/scout team defense

Freshman QB Ethan Long, in number 7 grey jersey, working with the special teams unit in opening drills of practice pic.twitter.com/ptYIvantdc — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 2, 2019

Jayden Daniels finds Ethan Long for a good size gain down the sidelines. Long is quite sure handed for not being a natural wide receiver. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 2, 2019



- Freshman Amiri Johnson practiced with the linebackers once again, but this time actually played LB for the 3rd team defense in scrimmages instead of his natural spot on the defensive line. If nothing else, the 6’6, 225-lb newcomer is developing his versatility. FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB: Jayden Daniels, Dillion Sterling-Cole RB: Eno Benjamin WR: Brandon Aiyuk, Frank Darby, Kyle Williams TE: Tommy Hudson OL: LT Cohl Cabral, LG Alex Losoya, C Jarrett Bell, RG Cade Cole, RT Steven Miller

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE QB: Joey Yellen RB: Isiah Floyd WR: Ryan Newsome, Ricky Pearsall, Angel Ruiz, Tannor Park, Jordan Kerley TE: Jared Bubak, Nolan Matthews OL: LT Ralph Frias, LG Cody Shear, C Donovan West, RG Roy Hemsley, RT Spencer Lovell

Quarterback report - Quarterback Jayden Daniels wasted no time making an impact on the night as he fired a long touchdown to receiver Frank Darby during his first live action in 7 on 7. The true freshman would go on to complete four of his five pass attempts during the drill as he was the first quarterback in the rotation to go.

First 7x7 play Jayden Daniels finds Frank Darby for a loooong touchdown — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 2, 2019

- Daniels was the first to go in two of the team’s three offensive live action drills that included 7 on 7, 11 on 11, and two-minute drill. The freshman finished the night completing 11 of his 14 pass attempts with two touchdowns on the night. - Fellow freshman Joey Yellen took the second man of the rotation for all three drills completing mostly short and intermediate routes throughout the night. Yellen completed 7 of 10 on the night with two completions to fellow quarterback Ethan Long who lined up at receiver throughout the night. Long also caught a touchdown pass from Daniels after coming in motion and being left open.

That Joey Yellen to Ethan Long connection 😀 — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 2, 2019



- Yellen was caught in the middle of a rant by offensive coordinator Rob Likens as Likens stood directly by the quarterback in the shotgun yelling at him to snap the ball during the two-minute drill. The moment was a teaching point for all three freshmen, showing the sense of urgency the team showed throughout the night. - Dillion Sterling-Cole threw the only interception of the night during 11 on 11 as he rolled to his right and attempted to force a ball to Jordan Kerley downfield but was ultimately intercepted by Aashari Crosswell. The pass was the first of what was a poor 11 on 11 session for Cole as he completed one of his five attempted passes while completing every pass during 7 on 7 and the two-minute drill.

Storylines to watch - Cohl Cabral once again played left tackle throughout the night with the absence of Zach Robertson. Cabral was used as a teaching point for offensive line coach Dave Christensen told his linemen to watch Cabral’s steps during a footwork drill.



Herm Edwards I said that wide receivers John Humphrey and Geordan Porter miss practice today due to hamstring injury. Tight end Curtis Hodges who hasn't been dressed so far could be back in the next few days. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 2, 2019

New special advisor and former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis embracing his new role, currently evaluating things on the defensive side of the ball pic.twitter.com/QMuogpWvrK — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 2, 2019

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE DL: Jermayne Lole, D.J. Davidson, George Lea LB: Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, Darien Butler, Merlin Robertson CB: Chase Lucas, Kobe Williams TILLMAN: Tyler Whiley S: Aashari Crosswell, Cam Phillips

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE DL: Michael Matus, Roe Wilkins, Corey Stephens/T.J. Pesefea LB: Case Hatch, Ely Doyle, Kyle Soelle CB: Darien Cornay/Terin Adams, Jordan Clark TILLMAN: Connor SoelleS: Evan Fields, Willie Harts

THIRD-TEAM DEFENSE DL: Parker Jacobs, Anthonie Cooper, T.J. Pesefea/Corey Stephens LB: Abe Schwinn/Fritzny Niclasse, Elijah Juarez, Amiri Johnson DB: K.J. Jarrell, Alijah Gammage, Darien Cornay, Preston Liger, Vincenzo Granatelli

Defensive Highlights - An early candidate for best defensive play in practice this preseason, Aashari Crosswell intercepted a deep ball thrown by Dillon Sterling-Cole after he had to scramble out of the pocket. The pass was intended for freshman receiver Jordan Kerley before Crosswell undercut the pass.

Easily the play of the night https://t.co/fY8d9rV28J — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 2, 2019



- In one of the subsequent plays, Tyler Whiley nearly picked off a short DSC cross intended for Kyle Williams, instead of colliding with the receiver and forcing an incomplete pass. - LB’s Merlin Robertson and Darien Butler both made their presence felt, as Robertson pressured the QB multiple times, directly forcing an incompletion one time on DSC, while Butler got through for what would’ve been a sack on DSC, and later getting A.J. Carter for what would’ve been a TFL off a screen pass - Freshman DB Jordan Clark got through on a corner blitz and would’ve blindsided Jayden Daniels with a full-sprint hit in a full-contact situation - Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson got through to force Daniels to scramble on a pass play, while LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas chased him out-of-bounds for a minimal gain

D-linemen practicing exploding into their blockers pic.twitter.com/ugKPCRW0VI — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 2, 2019



- CB’s Kobe Williams and Chase Lucas each missed an interception opportunity, with the pass sailing incomplete both times. Lucas was called out by his position coach, Tony White, after the missed interception. Other Notes & Quotes- - Kicker Brandon Ruiz was perfect in his field goal attempts in the special teams portion of 11-on-11’s. His kicks came from 40 yards-plus out each time. - WR’s Brandon Aiyuk and Jordan Kerley were seen most consistently returning punts throughout practice. - “Hey good route two,” Chase Lucas shouted across the field to Brandon Aiyuk after he burned Lucas on a deep route- although he didn’t get thrown the ball on the play. Nevertheless, Lucas broke out into his famous self-imposed push-ups for getting beat. - “Don’t let that boy be good,” someone (likely either Chase Lucas or Khaylan Kearse-Thomas) said from the defensive sideline after freshman tight end Nolan Matthews caught his second pass of scrimmages. Matthews has shown he can be that receiving threat from his position.

Tight end @BoogieMatthews with back to back receptions. Targeted quite a bit last night too — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 2, 2019