Due to a thumb injury suffered on his throwing hand a couple of months ago, redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada will miss Arizona State's spring practice, which begins on March 26. The signal caller underwent surgery on his thumb and is expected to be fully cleared later this spring but not in time to participate in the team and 7-on-7 segments in the Sun Devils' spring practice, which concludes on April 26.





Rashada started the Sun Devils' first two games of the 2023 season, but due to a knee meniscus surgery he underwent that stemmed from an injury suffered in his school, he proceeded to miss the next nine games and appeared in the regular season finale versus Arizona. In those three appearances, Rashada did post 485 yards, completing 44 of 82 passes for four touchdowns and registering three interceptions. Since the freshman did appear in less than four contests, he was able to redshirt the 2023 season.





This puts ASU in an unenviable situation with only two scholarship quarterbacks: senior Trenton Bourguet, who saw the most action out of any ASU quarterback in 2023, and Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt. Rashada's return to action only in fall camp doesn't provide a good measure of clarity in a quarterback competition that will now be overseen by first-year offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo. Drew Pyne, who arrived from Notre Dame last year, has transferred to Missouri, and the other scholarship quarterback from last year, Jacob Conover, is still in the transfer portal after entering it following the 2023 season.