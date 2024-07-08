On the eve of Big 12 Media Days, Arizona State received some good news when 2025 Austin (TX) Vandegrift defensive lineman Daeshon Morgan announced his plans to be a Sun Devil.

The 6-foot-4, 260 pound Morgan took official visits this summer to TCU, Texas Tech and California among others, but the genuine feeling he got from the coaching staff in Tempe was something he couldn't pass up.

"I'm not gonna lie it was really hard for me at first but I will tell you once I was there, once our family landed in Arizona, just the vibe was different. We just felt the love immediately once we met every last coach. They all were very loving, very kind. Respectful people, they respected my family. They're very genuine, they never switched up. You know, they weren't forceful with the recruitment or anything, they were always there for me, always checking up on me and seeing how I was doing.

Coach Isaiah Williams, coach Diron Reynolds, coach Vince Amey, coach (Tyree) Thompson, coach (Kenny) Dillingham, coach (Brian) Ward, coach (Jason) Mohns. There's a lot more. Every last one of them, I'm not gonna lie, even down to the medics and the trainers."