Three-star Texas DL Daeshon Morgan finds home at Arizona State
On the eve of Big 12 Media Days, Arizona State received some good news when 2025 Austin (TX) Vandegrift defensive lineman Daeshon Morgan announced his plans to be a Sun Devil.
The 6-foot-4, 260 pound Morgan took official visits this summer to TCU, Texas Tech and California among others, but the genuine feeling he got from the coaching staff in Tempe was something he couldn't pass up.
"I'm not gonna lie it was really hard for me at first but I will tell you once I was there, once our family landed in Arizona, just the vibe was different. We just felt the love immediately once we met every last coach. They all were very loving, very kind. Respectful people, they respected my family. They're very genuine, they never switched up. You know, they weren't forceful with the recruitment or anything, they were always there for me, always checking up on me and seeing how I was doing.
Coach Isaiah Williams, coach Diron Reynolds, coach Vince Amey, coach (Tyree) Thompson, coach (Kenny) Dillingham, coach (Brian) Ward, coach (Jason) Mohns. There's a lot more. Every last one of them, I'm not gonna lie, even down to the medics and the trainers."
Listed as a defensive end on Rivals, look for Morgan to potentially gain weight and slide inside at the next level.
"They have faith in me playing a 3-tech defensive tackle, so that's what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna work at it, make my name, build my brand. Do everything for the Lord."
Morgan visited Tempe back in April where he got to spend some time around his future teammates on the defensive line, including one who also hails from the Lone Star State in sophomore C.J. Fite.
"Well, I would say going in I didn't know any of them personally, but one player that was from Texas that I would say I connected with the most was C.J. Fite. Not only him but I'll also bring up Justin (Wodtly). C.J. Fite and Justin were both big parts in my decision because they showed how leaders should act, what they should be. They're very good guys, good men. They kept it real with me, answered all the questions I needed answered. They were like brothers for real and I felt that love from them.
Just the defensive line, they were very close-knit, very tight, and they're always doing something for the community which I love."
Morgan also says he plans on returning to Tempe next for the game vs Mississippi State on September 7th.
"Yes sir we're trying to get down there September 7th, I believe that's Mississippi State."
As a junior this past season Morgan was named District 25-6A 1st Team All District Defensive End after putting up 34 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and 6 sacks.
Morgan becomes ASU's 19th commitment of the 2025 class, which is currently ranked #29 in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.