The Wild Colt: Ethan Long receives conference, national weekly honors

It’s been an eventful week for Ethan Long, ASU Baseball’s freshman standout.

After the Pac-12 Conference awarded Long with his third Conference Player of the Week honors; the Gilbert native received his first national honors. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game agreed that Long’s performance warranted a National Player of the Week nod.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdGhhbiBMb25nLCB5b3XigJlyZSBhIGJhZCBtYW4g8J+YiCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUzFKWnFWTW1RUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1MxSlpxVk1tUVI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3VuIERldmlsIEJhc2ViYWxs IChAQVNVX0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0FTVV9CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM5NDgyNTc2MzM1MDc0NTA5Mz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“It’s no secret he’s carrying us,” Hitting coach Michael Earley said of Long. “The guys are feeding off of it.” Ethan Long’s 16 home runs this season are the most on the team; while he also leads the squad in RBI (52), total bases (109), and slugging percentage (a whopping .838%). Long hit four of his signature “Long balls,” or home runs in the past week. Most impressively, Tracy Smith believes, is the timing of the bombs: “It’s not at a time when it’s meaningless,” Smith explained. “They’ve been big home runs that bring us from behind, or big home runs to put us on top.” The freshman’s three-run walk-off home run Friday night versus Oregon State is pretty decent evidence of Skip’s claim.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HT09ETklHSFQhIEV0aGFuIExvbmcgaGl0cyBhIHRocmVlLXJ1biB3 YWxrb2ZmIHRvIHJpZ2h0IGNlbnRlciAoSFIgIzE0IG9mIHRoZSB5ZWFyIGZv ciB0aGUgZnJlc2htYW4pLjxicj48YnI+U3VuIERldmlscyB0YWtlIGdhbWUg MSB2cy4gT3JlZ29uIFN0YXRlLCA5LTYuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by93TjVZVFFpcHhEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd041WVRRaXB4RDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEZXZpbHNEaWdlc3QuY29tIChARGV2aWxzRGlnZXN0KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rldmlsc0RpZ2VzdC9zdGF0 dXMvMTM5MzQyODE4MzY4OTU0Nzc3OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgMTUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

He picked up his bat exactly where he left it, starting Saturday’s game with back-to-back home runs in his first two at-bats. Long set up a “goal board” at home in Gilbert, where his grandmother counts the accolades as he achieves them.

“I had: to beat (Spencer) Torkelson’s home run record, but I also had Player of the Week, Freshman of the Year, and Pac-12 Player of the Year,” said Long.

So far, he’s making good progress. No Sun Devil in the past ten years has held a candle to Torkelson’s 25-home run record set in his freshman season. Long’s 16 is the closest since Kole Calhoun finished the 2010 season with 17 dingers. As far as his other goals, Long has already asked his grandmother to cross off Player of the Week honors on his goal board.

It didn’t start so easy (EZ is his nickname, after all), though. It took eight games before Long hit his first homer in Maroon and Gold. His swagger and style are exactly what Arizona State Baseball needed this season. Since losing the top three pitchers to Tommy John surgery and exporting five 2020 MLB Draft selections, pundits predicted a grim outlook for the year. While pitching problems have persisted, offensive worries have been put to bed almost entirely. Long leads the Pac-12 in home runs and sits in the top five in batting average.

The competition for the Pac-12 Freshman of The year award is stiff. Arizona’s Jacob Berry and Daniel Susac narrowly trail Long in home runs, and both are hitting at a higher batting average than the Sun Devil. Susac has been named the conference’s Player of the Week once, in March of this season.

Long is the first player in the conference to be named Player of the Week three times in one season since Hunter Bishop did it in 2019.

His bat flipping antics have allowed for some national recognition on social media. While the bat flip debate divides baseball, Tracy Smith offered some insight.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdhcyBhYnNvbHV0ZSBjaGFvcyBhbmQgSSBsb3ZlZCBldmVy eSBzZWNvbmQgb2YgaXQuIFdhbGstb2ZmIGJvbWIgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXRoYW5Mb25nMjUzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ARXRoYW5Mb25nMjUzNDwvYT4sIHBybyBiYXQtZmxpcCwgbG9z ZXMgdGhlIGhlbG1ldCwgZmlyaW5nIHVwIHRoZSBmYW5zLCBtYWRuZXNzIGF0 IGhvbWUgcGxhdGUuIENhbuKAmXQgYXNrIGZvciBtdWNoIG1vcmUgdGhhbiB0 aGF0LiAoQkZHOiA4LjcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QVNVX0Jhc2ViYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBU1VfQmFzZWJh bGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wOUdJdkh1WXJVIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcDlHSXZIdVlyVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKZXJyeSBT bGFwc2hvdCAoQEphcmVkX0NhcnJhYmlzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phcmVkX0NhcnJhYmlzL3N0YXR1cy8xMzkzNzg4OTU2Mjcw MDI2NzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK