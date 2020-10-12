ASUDevils - The Way to Great: The challenges in the quest of a starting OL spot

The image of a large screw in the bone of a foot isn’t one many would want to imagine. For graduate transfer Cade Cote, it’s considered bulletin-board material, and the x-ray is his Twitter header picture.

Worth mentioning: the foot is his.

At the start of the 2019 season, Cote was the expected starting center, after playing in six games the previous year as a redshirt junior; and two combined games in the two years prior. The graduate of Williams Field High School in Gilbert had finally caught his big break with a starting role.

Then, four days before the season opener against Kent State, Cote broke his foot in practice and would not see action until the final three games of the season.

When asked about his Twitter header, Cote said that “It’s something I see every day that reminds me of how fragile football can be and how quickly it can be taken away from you.”

Cade Cote is but one name that some Sun Devil fans may not recognize from last year. Graduate transfers Kellen Diesch and Henry Hattis have spent their college careers at Texas A&M and Stanford, respectively, until now. The two will join Cote on the offensive line, meaning that three of the five spots on the line are players who have not seen starting action for the Sun Devils in the past.

The other two men in the trench will likely be sophomores LaDarius Henderson and Dohnovan West. Both were introduced to college football in a “trial by fire” method, whether intentional or not. The two rose to the challenge: West was one of 20 true freshmen offensive linemen in the FBS system to start each game of the 2019 season. Henderson, who was 17 at the start of the year, claimed the starting left tackle role for the Michigan State rematch in East Lansing. From there, he guarded Jayden Daniels’ blindside at left tackle for nine-straight games.

