The fullback position could be revived through the play of Mark Cosgrove
Even in the age of spread offenses being all the rage in college football, the ability of an offense to be methodical as it is explosive still carries a high value. In short yardage and goal line situations it’s your physicality rather than your agility that will dictate success.
The number of Power-5 teams utilizing a fullback is few and far in between, and Arizona State represents the norm and not the exception. Yet, don’t be surprised if on a select number of downs, you’ll see Mark “Goose” Cosgrove’s name called to assist in getting those few precious yards while playing a role that has been all but extinct from the game.
“Fullback is definitely the position I want to play,” Cosgrove admitted, “I can tell you that. Nowadays no one uses a fullback anymore and that’s what kind of hurts me. I feel like that (fullback) will be there sometimes. I don’t talk a lot with coach Simon about it but when we do it’s a good conversation (smile). We didn’t do too much goal line (situations) in the spring but I feel we’ll do more of that in fall camp so we’ll see.”
Sun Devil running backs coach, John Simon, does see the potential of incorporating the fullback position in this year’s offense and Cosgrove being able to play a major role in that aspect.
“We have to find a way to utilize that position,” Simon explained. “You’re absolutely right about the fullback not being used heavily anymore. A lot of it is personnel (driven) and when you bring a fullback into the game everyone knows what his role is. That’s why you sometimes see a tight end that can do both (block and receive) play that position.
“We have to find the right ways and the right opportunity for that position. That’s key. Without a question, you can catch defenses off-guard because you don’t see a lot of fullbacks playing. It just has to be the right situation and the right fit to be in that formation. It’s good that you know you have a guy on your roster that can play that position if needed.”
Cosgrove has been a member of the Sun Devil squad since 2014 but hasn’t had the best of luck staying healthy during his tenure. He underwent his third ACL surgery here in Tempe (the first two took place in high school) and last summer suffered a meniscus knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign.
“All the rehab I have been doing,” Cosgrove commented, “…I’ve just been grinding to get back. I decided to come back and play this year because I didn’t want to just give up. I got a scholarship after my (meniscus) injury so that showed me a lot. I love living here, I like being around the team and didn’t want to end it.”
The fullback started at ASU as a walk-on and in a previous interview said that due to its team culture that there is no better place to be than ASU to be a non-scholarship player.
“It’s a grind, but at the same time you’re working a shard as you can with the other kids (on scholarship), “Cosgrove remarked. “And you get the same respect as they get. I felt welcomed the minute I got here. Even after I got a scholarship I saw other walk-ons getting the same respect as I did when I was a walk-on. It’s an awesome feeling.
“The coaches are on you a lot being part of the brotherhood, but that’s more about what’s on the field. Off the field that’s where you really see the brotherhood, when you’re at home. It’s that the feeling that everyone has your back and you have their back.”
Cosgrove is the lone upperclassman scholarship player among the Sun Devil running backs. John Simon values having that seniority in a room full of relatively inexperienced players.
“It’s always good to have a guy that has been with you for three years,” Simon stated. “He’s a guy you know you can lean on to be another voice to provide leadership for the group. I’m going to make sure that I partner him to be a mentor to one of those young guys. He’ll be able to hear and see more in the locker room than I will, and he will know when to pull aside a guy when he’s frustrated and talk to them about the process and the journey. It’s really being an extension of the coach.
“He has a story that would be relevant with a lot of guys. He came in as a walk-on and had to bust his butt to earn the respect of his peers and the staff, and earn a scholarship based on his play on the field and his character. He always has shown his will to compete.”
“I feel like they are always asking me questions,” Cosgrove noted of the younger ASU players, “I like taking that role and having that responsibility to answer their questions. I like being the role model in the running backs’ room. Coach Simon is such a role model for all of us so that’s what I try to be.”
Cosgrove is excited to see what the younger players in his group can do this year, and naturally sophomore Eno Benjamin is the first underclassman that comes to mind due to his exploits last season.
“Eno is awesome and I love that kid to death,” Cosgrove commented. “He’s going to be something special. Every day he comes in with the right attitude which is awesome. It’s a big adjustment for him now being the starter, but he has learned a lot from Kalen (Ballage) and Demario (Richard) and obviously coach Simon, so he can handle it. He will have a big role this year and I think he will do very well.
“Trelon (Smith) is also a very good player and very fast. You saw what he did in the spring – he’ll be alright. Those two in the backfield are going to help us a lot because they are both very smart players. I know they will help the freshmen a lot. I’ve never seen freshmen come in here with such a good attitude. They want to play right away and are backing it up in workouts and stepping it up. They got a great coach who actually played the position in the NFL and it’s going to help them a lot.”
Cosgrove isn’t shy in declaring that scoring his first touchdown as Sun Devil is one of his main goals in his last year donning the maroon and gold. Perhaps the touchdown he scored in the spring game could be a prelude to that coveted feat.
“That touchdown gives me goosebumps,” Cosgrove confessed. “I can feel that first (season) touchdown coming. I felt great coming out of spring. When Eno got hurt it was just me and Trelon playing ruining back and we had a huge responsibility. We had a big opportunity and we took it. I don’t get to play a lot so I liked getting tons of reps.”
As anxious as Cosgrove is for an expanded role this year, he does portray the team culture these days as being calm and that’s due in part to the smooth transition under new head coach Herm Edwards.
“I don’t feel like we are starting over just because we have a new (head) coach,” Cosgrove claimed. “Everybody is excited for the season. I think coach Edwards is awesome and we like the two-hour practices (smile). We used to by now seeing him in the locker room, asking on we are doing off the field too. He’s a great personality, but he’s all about business.
“I absolutely think he has a chip on his shoulder to silence the critics.”
And in his own right, Cosgrove too has something to prove. The team put a great deal of faith in him awarding him a scholarship after it was known that he would miss the season due to injury, and the senior would love nothing more than to repay that trust and show the gratitude for the way he was treated.
“I try not to think about this being my last year,” Cosgrove said, “because I get sad when I do that. But I’m super excited for the year and I have never felt about the team as good as I’m feeling right now. I’m ready to get the ball moving and get that first touchdown. And I want our team to be holding that (Pac-12) trophy November 30th.”