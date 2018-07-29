Even in the age of spread offenses being all the rage in college football, the ability of an offense to be methodical as it is explosive still carries a high value. In short yardage and goal line situations it’s your physicality rather than your agility that will dictate success. The number of Power-5 teams utilizing a fullback is few and far in between, and Arizona State represents the norm and not the exception. Yet, don’t be surprised if on a select number of downs, you’ll see Mark “Goose” Cosgrove’s name called to assist in getting those few precious yards while playing a role that has been all but extinct from the game. “Fullback is definitely the position I want to play,” Cosgrove admitted, “I can tell you that. Nowadays no one uses a fullback anymore and that’s what kind of hurts me. I feel like that (fullback) will be there sometimes. I don’t talk a lot with coach Simon about it but when we do it’s a good conversation (smile). We didn’t do too much goal line (situations) in the spring but I feel we’ll do more of that in fall camp so we’ll see.” Sun Devil running backs coach, John Simon, does see the potential of incorporating the fullback position in this year’s offense and Cosgrove being able to play a major role in that aspect. “We have to find a way to utilize that position,” Simon explained. “You’re absolutely right about the fullback not being used heavily anymore. A lot of it is personnel (driven) and when you bring a fullback into the game everyone knows what his role is. That’s why you sometimes see a tight end that can do both (block and receive) play that position. “We have to find the right ways and the right opportunity for that position. That’s key. Without a question, you can catch defenses off-guard because you don’t see a lot of fullbacks playing. It just has to be the right situation and the right fit to be in that formation. It’s good that you know you have a guy on your roster that can play that position if needed.”

Cosgrove: "I decided to come back and play this year because I didn’t want to just give up." (Cosgrove family photo)

Cosgrove has been a member of the Sun Devil squad since 2014 but hasn’t had the best of luck staying healthy during his tenure. He underwent his third ACL surgery here in Tempe (the first two took place in high school) and last summer suffered a meniscus knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign. “All the rehab I have been doing,” Cosgrove commented, “…I’ve just been grinding to get back. I decided to come back and play this year because I didn’t want to just give up. I got a scholarship after my (meniscus) injury so that showed me a lot. I love living here, I like being around the team and didn’t want to end it.” The fullback started at ASU as a walk-on and in a previous interview said that due to its team culture that there is no better place to be than ASU to be a non-scholarship player. “It’s a grind, but at the same time you’re working a shard as you can with the other kids (on scholarship), “Cosgrove remarked. “And you get the same respect as they get. I felt welcomed the minute I got here. Even after I got a scholarship I saw other walk-ons getting the same respect as I did when I was a walk-on. It’s an awesome feeling. “The coaches are on you a lot being part of the brotherhood, but that’s more about what’s on the field. Off the field that’s where you really see the brotherhood, when you’re at home. It’s that the feeling that everyone has your back and you have their back.” Cosgrove is the lone upperclassman scholarship player among the Sun Devil running backs. John Simon values having that seniority in a room full of relatively inexperienced players.

In a room full of underclassmen RB's coach John Simon sees Cosgrove as "an extension of the coach." (Cosgrove family photo)