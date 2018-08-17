Before arriving at Arizona State, things came easy to Tyler Johnson. As a senior wide receiver at Highland High in Gilbert, Arizona, Tyler Johnson was the second-tallest person on his team, and weighed more than most of the linemen on both sides of the ball. Then listed at 6-4, 245 (he's now listed at 6-5, 263), Johnson did whatever he wanted on the football field. Sometimes he'd run the ball. Sometimes he'd split out wide and catch passes over the top of the defense. You might also be able to find him returning kicks and punts, or even rushing the passer. When he was healthy, the 4-star talent was able to do it all, scoring a mind-boggling 23 times on 85 total offensive touches, and averaging 36 yards per kick return and 28 yards per punt return.

Schools all over the country tried to talk Tyler Johnson into doing the one thing he had never done in high school- play tight end. Johnson bristled at the idea that he couldn't make things work as a jumbo wide receiver despite recruiters consistently gushing over his pro potential. Johnson knew all about the pros, with his father Bill Johnson, a Michigan State alum, having spent eight years in the NFL. Ultimately Tyler Johnson decided to reach a compromise and try the defensive side of the ball, committing to Arizona State to play linebacker.

Here's a preview of what Arizona State is getting in 6-4, 245 4⭐️commit WR/TE/KR/PR/P/DE/OLB @TyJohnson87. They like him at devilbacker. pic.twitter.com/oDoheSI6Ly — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) December 16, 2016

Johnson didn't come to Arizona State expecting to redshirt, but that's ultimately what happened in his first year in Tempe. He said that it was the guidance of players like D.J. Calhoun that helped him realize the benefits of taking a year to learn his role. "Of course no one wants to redshirt," said Johnson. "When I got here, I didn't either, but I kept being told by players that I respect, like D.J. Calhoun, how beneficial a redshirt year is for your mental and physical development. That's when you can really work on yourself and learn to get things right." Tyler Johnson nearly ended up with a second full year off when Arizona State fired Todd Graham, as he seriously considered transferring out of the program. "We're football players. We don't really like change, so I didn't respond to everything that happened this summer all that well," said Johnson, adding that his father was initially encouraging him to explore his options. "My dad was telling me that I needed to go to a different school. He didn't really want me to go to ASU in the first place." Then it was announced that ASU would be hiring Herm Edwards, a man with deep NFL roots, to replace Todd Graham, and that made Bill Johnson go from telling his son to make a change, to imploring him to stick around. "When he heard Herm Edwards was going to be the coach, he said 'you need to stay here and you need to listen to that man. He knows what he's doing, and he knows what he's going to do with you and the kind of talent you've got.'"

