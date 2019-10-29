We said that ASU was at a crossroads going into the UCLA contest, and following the loss to the Bruins, the Sun Devils' season has now taken a sharp and adverse turn. What are the aspects that have contributed to a two-game skid and can Arizona State rebound in November? We try to make sense of it all with our guest former ASU defensive back and Sun Devil Network sideline reporter, Jordan Simone, as well my analysis by answering your various questions on the team.

Episode Rundown (85 minutes)

(1:02) Sun Devil Network sideline reporter, Jordan Simone’s access to the team is second to none and in our candid conversation, he provides his unique insight to the current state of the Sun Devils and his outlook coming out of this bye week.

(18:56) There was no shortage of questions from my subscribers and Twitter followers on various team topics and I answer each and every one of them in this segment.

(77:49) Offering my parting thoughts on what we saw from the Sun Devils in the first eight games and how can we realistically expect them to finish the regular season.

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean