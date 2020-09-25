ASUDevils - The Devil's Junkie Podcast: The Pac is Back, conference resumes football

The long-awaited Pac-12 decision has finally arrived, as the conference announced it would have a seven-game season with kickoff taking place the weekend of Nov. 6th. In this podcast episode, we analyze that decision and how ASU can benefit from such a season.





Episode Rundown (42 minutes)





(1:53) We begin the show diving into the particulars of the Pac-12’s statement, projecting what ASU’s full schedule could look like and why the date of the seventh and last game cam be challenging for the entire league.





(11:18) We invite Speak of the Devils Podcast co-host Brad Denny, to offer his perspective on the Pac-12’s decision talking about whether the league waited too long, or were there significant hurdles to clear first before it could resume play. What are the implications of the kickoff date and schedule structure on the Sun Devils, and what are some of the Fall camp storylines we should look forward to with this team?





(34:39) I offer my final thoughts of the abbreviated football season, how a unified kickoff date may be less significant since the level of preparedness around the conference isn’t and won’t be on the same level, and how much does the proverbial season with an asterisk mean in case ASU is successful.





Make sure that you don’t miss out on our Pac is Back Subscription Promotion! New monthly subscribers pay only $3.00 for premium access through the end of 2020. New annual subscribers receive 70% off the first year of an annual subscription. Click here for all the details