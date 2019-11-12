The soul-searching process for ASU continues, as does their skid which now stands at three games. We discuss what went wrong in a 31-26 home loss to USC, and invite former ASU quarterback, Rudy Carpenter, to discuss the debut of true freshman signal-caller, Joey Yellen, who nearly led the Sun Devils to a comeback win. We also talk some Arizona State hoops as the basketball team tipped-off its 2019-20 season in China with a loss to Colorado. Even with a small sample size, what could we learn from that performance? We end the podcast with a quick look at Oregon State, ASU’s next opponent.

Episode Rundown (49 minutes)

(0:45) Sharing my thoughts concerning ASU’s loss to USC, and the issue that plagued the team on both sides of the ball and the level of concern that these shortcomings convey.

(15:59) Former ASU quarterback, Rudy Carpenter began his career as a starter at a very early stage of his career in Tempe and can relate to the tandem of young newcomers who have already seen playing time for the Sun Devils. He reviews Joey Yellen’s debut last Saturday, as well as the play of signal-caller starter Jayden Daniels prior to his injury. He also addresses the question of whether having now capable young quarterbacks will simply be a “good headache” for the ASU coaching staff?

(32:09) Basketball season is already upon us. What were my takeaways from ASU’s 81-71 loss to Colorado, as well as the surprises and disappointments from that contest?

(42:31) We conclude the podcast with a quick preview of the Oregon State road contest and general thoughts concerning the state of the Sun Devils and what can be done to remedy the current situation.

