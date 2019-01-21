Breakdown (128 minutes)

It has been a few good weeks since our last podcast so this one runs longer than usual, with plenty of content for your listening enjoyment.

(2:02) The battle for the starting quarterback duties is plenty intriguing, but what other team aspects are worth examining during ASU’s spring practices that can impact the prospects of the 2019 season?

(54:54) It’s been a roller coaster of a January for ASU basketball but have the Sun Devils fresh off their weekend sweep of the Oregon school set themselves up for s smoother journey through their remaining Pac-12 contests?

(1:16:34) Mailbag time: Answering our DevilsDigest.com’s subscribers and Twitter followers' questions

