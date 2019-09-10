Episode Rundown (45 minutes)



(0:52) What has been the main culprit for the Sun Devils' offensive struggles and how can they be remedied?

(15:55) The ASU defense and special teams, on the other hand, have been bright spots in this young 2019 season. How can their performance be impacted as they continue and carry a heavy burden for this team?

(33:16) Looking ahead to the road game at Michigan State what are some of the aspects that can dictate the outcome of this game?