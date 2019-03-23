Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 02:25:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Devil’s Junkie Podcast: Season’s end in Tulsa

Hod Rabino • ASUDevils.com
@DevilsDigest
Publisher
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

Breakdown (49 minutes)

(:35) Breaking down ASU’s 91-74 loss to Buffalo in the NCAA Tournament. Were the warning signs already present 48 hours prior in a win over St. John’s?

(16:19) Putting that loss in the rearview mirror how should we look at the totality of the 2018-19 campaign? Discussing whether Luguentz Dort will leave for the NBA draft and the one-year impact Zylan Cheatham has had on this program

(45:12) Should we view this season as a success and what should we look forward to next season with this Sun Devil squad?

{{ article.author_name }}