Episode Rundown (82 minutes)

(0:59) Discussing the hire of Marvin Lewis to the football coaching staff, the newest 2020 class pledges.

(13:39) How should we view the 15 players who departed the program during and after the 2018 season? Which now former players may adversely impact the team more than others and how do I view the concept of the transfer portal?

(30:51) ASU basketball adds two junior college frontcourt players in the 2019 class. How well have they reconciled the departures on this team and how can it help the Sun Devils come close to duplicating last year’s results?

(45:51) Fresh off its season-ending loss in the Baton Rouge regional, I share my view of the ASU baseball program and how the results of the 2019 season can potentially affect the future of head coach Tracy Smith

(55:13) Answering our listeners’ questions