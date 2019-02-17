Breakdown (95 minutes)

(1:56) Thin numbers and injuries during spring practice have made it challenging to get a true read on ASU football, but nonetheless, we’ll provide our takeaways from the various position groups, and discuss which players are cementing their depth chart position thus far. We start on offense and a quarterback competition that seems to be following the same narrative as the first week of spring.





(30:32) We provide a snapshot of the defense throughout eight spring sessions and how the questions marks are more prevalent in the front six than the defensive backfield?





(44:08) ASU basketball provides another cruel Déjà vu following a two-game series split. What are the potential implications here concerning an inconsistent squad?





(58:47) Mailbag time: Answering our DevilsDigest.com’s subscribers and Twitter followers' questions

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or listen directly on Podbean