Breakdown (67 minutes)

(:36) Earlier this evening ASU basketball head coach Bobby Hurley announced that he and the school are working on a contract extension. Why did Hurley turn down an opportunity at St. John's and what aspects of his current job compelled him to stay with the Sun Devils?

(27:50) Luguentz Dort leaving for the NBA draft was no surprise but slamming the door shut on a possible return was. What were the factors in play and how will that affect the 2019-20 roster?

(50:56) Answering your questions regarding various Sun Devil sports topics

