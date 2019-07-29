Episode Rundown (128 minutes)

(1:11) Reviewing the media preseason poll from Pac-12 Media Day. Was that projection a fair one for ASU and its conference foes?

(12:17) We start our Fall Camp preview with the question on every ASU fan’s mind, who will emerge at the end of camp as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback? We examine all the scenarios in play and what the most likely outcome will be.

(20:57) Diving into the rest of the groups on offensive discussing the importance of having a no. 2 running back, how the depth chart at wide receiver can hinge greatly on one or two receivers’ health, and what can we expect from both the tight end and the offensive line groups?

(60:40) During spring practice ASU’s defensive line had more of its fair share of challenges to deal with. Will fall camp resent a more encouraging picture? How do we view the bevy of talent returning at linebacker and the changes that took place with that unit?

(97:27) Wrapping up our defensive preview with a look at the cornerbacks and safeties which do have quite a bit of experience at the starting position, but a very young group of backups.

(117:17) No, we didn’t forget about ASU’s special teams and what we can expect to see taking place on a unit looking to be more productive in 2019.