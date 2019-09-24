Recapping the 34-31 loss to Colorado and discussing whether the Sun Devils rebound as they take to the road to face no. 15 Cal?

Episode Rundown (38 minutes)

(1:03) A less than adequate defensive game plan put ASU in a hole that they could not climb out of. What were the aspects that contributed to it?

(12:00) Even in a loss, there are a lot of positives that the Sun Devil can draw upon for their next game and beyond. But what are some the areas they still need to clean up on?

(24:43) Looking ahead to the ASU’s road game at Cal, how can the Sun Devils get back on track and how much significance does the result of this contest carry moving forward?

