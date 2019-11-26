Herm Edwards said it best: ABC didn't come to Tempe to feature a 5-5 ASU team but rather their opponent no. 6 Oregon, but following a signature 31-28 win over the Ducks, it was the home team that their crew was ultimately talking about. We review that exciting Saturday night Homecoming game, look ahead to the Sun Devils' rivalry game this weekend through the lens of a former Arizona player and their unique perspective of this matchup, and conclude with some hoops talk and ASU's performance in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament over the weekend, reviewing our takeaways from a win over St. John's and a loss versus Virginia.

Episode Rundown (53 minutes)

(1:30) If you're going to halt a four-game losing streak, might as well do that with a statement victory against a Top-10 program and the class of the Pac-12. We give our overview of this dramatic Sun Devil win, and what were the recent deficiencies that were virtually nonexistent last Saturday night.

(18:06) We often read and listen to former ASU players detail their experiences of their battles with their archrival, so for a change, we get the point of view of a former Arizona player, Shaq Richardson, and his feelings about the Territorial Cup game. Richardson also talks about the current state of the Wildcats and his view of the 2019 Sun Devils.

(31:47) I offer my thoughts on the rivalry game and take a look at an Arizona squad that has a sharp contrast between its two units on both sides of the ball, as well as the challenges and opportunities that the Wildcats will present ASU.

(38:07) We conclude the podcast with ASU basketball talk. A 3-2 mark may be a very unassuming record in this juncture of the season, but there are certainly quite a bit of positive to draw from, along with some concerns to note, after ASU's handful batch of games to begin this 2019-20 campaign.

