Reviewing the 24-17 road win at Cal, and going into the bye we provide our overview of the 2019 season to date, and whether the Sun Devils are poised to better themselves from last season’s mark? We also discuss the new California State law allowing student-athletes to earn money from using their likeness in 2023.

Episode Rundown (56 minutes)

(1:30) Another week, another road win against a ranked opponent. The offense and defense were able to deliver in a significant way when it really mattered and that has become a staple of this year’s team.

(15:52) There is much to get excited about what has transpired in the first five games for ASU, but areas of concern do persist and can potentially hold back Arizona State from building on its momentum.

(34:56) ASU’s Associate Dean in the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law and the lead administrator of ASU’s Sports Law & Business Program discusses the new California State law allowing student-athletes to earn money from using their likeness in 2023. Will this law actually go into effect despite the NCAA’s objection and what are the implications of this ruling?

(49:28) My final thoughts on the state of the Sun Devils, and is my preseason prediction of 7-5 in jeopardy now?

