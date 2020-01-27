Under Bobby Hurley, upsetting ranked opponents or comeback wins overcoming halftime deficits have been commonplace. Saturday night’s victory over Arizona though wasn’t just another contest that fit both categories. We discuss how historic this win actually was and have the Sun Devils now found the formula to build on its current momentum?

Episode rundown (24 minutes)

(1:10) Reviewing ASU’s improbable victory digging itself from a 22-point hole, a contest where once again defense led the way.

(13:01) Incoming freshman forward Marcus Bagley talked about the ASU win over Arizona that he attended, his thoughts on being part of the team next season.

(16:06) What does the win over Arizona mean in the big picture as far as ASU’s postseason chances? Have they found a winning formula in that victory that can carry them forward and into the upper echelon of the Pac-12?

