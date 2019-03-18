Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 03:17:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Devil’s Junkie Podcast: ASU hoops makes it back to the NCAA Tournament

Hod Rabino • ASUDevils.com
@DevilsDigest
Publisher
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

Breakdown (62 minutes)

(1:59) Discussing the path the Sun Devils took in qualifying for the field of 68. Was the First Four seeding too harsh? How can playing a midweek game in Dayton affect ASU heading into that contest and also in the event that they advance?

(14:47) Breaking down ASU’s opponent on Wednesday, St. John’s, and why the Red Storm will remind you so much of the 2017-18 Sun Devils?

(25:03) Mailbag time: Answering our DevilsDigest.com’s subscribers and Twitter followers' questions.

{{ article.author_name }}