Breakdown (62 minutes)

(1:59) Discussing the path the Sun Devils took in qualifying for the field of 68. Was the First Four seeding too harsh? How can playing a midweek game in Dayton affect ASU heading into that contest and also in the event that they advance?

(14:47) Breaking down ASU’s opponent on Wednesday, St. John’s, and why the Red Storm will remind you so much of the 2017-18 Sun Devils?

(25:03) Mailbag time: Answering our DevilsDigest.com’s subscribers and Twitter followers' questions.

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or listen directly on Podbean