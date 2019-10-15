Reviewing another dramatic Pac-12 win, this time at home to the tune of a 38-34 decision over Washington State, and how the positive familiar trends outweighed the negatives tendencies in a precious conference victory. This Saturday it’s on to Utah for a challenging road battle against the favorite to win the Pac-12 South. We discuss the key elements of this week’s foe and how they can affect the contest.

Episode Rundown (35 minutes)

(1:32) We talk about the heroics of true freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels’ career day and a game-winning touchdown run and how the ASU offense was able to dig itself out of a first-quarter hole.

(12:38) Many were wondering how well the Sun Devil defense would be able to deal with the explosive Washington State offense. Here’s how the grueling chess match unfolded in favor of ASU.

(24:41) Examining the Saturday afternoon matchup in Salt Lake City, and what ASU fans should look out for in the Sun Devils’ next foe?

(34:07) Before we sign off we offer a preview of our pregame content ahead of Saturday’s game.

