The Devil's Junkie Podcast: An eventful offseason taking place in Tempe

LAST DAY FOR A GREAT DEAL: New subscribers PAY JUST $20.21 the first year of an annual subscription!!! That’s 80% off the regular price! Keep up on all the latest ASU news and get the best deal you will find anywhere!!! Click here





The regular season has barely been over for a week, and when it comes to news concerning the roster of ASU players and its assistant coaches, there have been more than a couple of developments.

Episode rundown (24 minutes)

We examine the Territorial Cup win and the 2021 Sun Devil regular season, and what are some of the changes to the roster of the coaching staff that we can expect to see in the weeks and months to come.

To listen, click play below, or

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean