Like so much of what transpired Saturday night, it was the perfect confluence of events. Impeccable timing that created a genuine, memorable moment.







With three smartphones outstretched in front of his face, ASU guard Rob Edwards stopped, allowing his mom, LaShonda Sims, and a few others to trek down the hallway, without him, so he could provide some clarity to a wild game that reversed course more times than a quarterback scrambling for his life.





Asked what was going through his head as Remy Martin’s off-balance, pull-up jumper hit the backboard and rolled around the rim … then circled the iron again … then one more time, Edwards paused.





He peaked over his right shoulder. The man who delivered the night’s heroics was walking back from his press conference at the ideal time. Though Edwards was asked about his thoughts, he figured Martin could take a guess. His whole team was probably processing the same feeling.





“It better go in,” Martin said, a tad confused as he waited for Edwards to confirm or deny.





“It better go in,” Edwards responded with a sly grin. “That’s a good one. That’s what the hell I was thinking. It better go in.”





It went in.





Martin’s miracle mid-range heave sunk through the net with 16 seconds to play. It ended an ASU shooting drought as parched as the Sahara. It completed the Sun Devils’ gritty second-half resurgence. And, it proved to be the game-winner.





Arizona State knocked off USC Saturday night, 68-64. The bizarre victory improved ASU’s record to 15-8 and 6-4 in the Pac-12, delivered the Sun Devils their first weekend sweep of the season and inched them closer to the NCAA Tournament bubble.





Here’s how it came to fruition.





The Comeback

Forward Khalid Thomas scoffed. When ranking Bobby’s Hurley’s halftime speeches, in terms of how furious ASU’s 48-year old coach got, the St. Mary’s game tops the list this season. It’ll be tough to beat -- a 40-point loss will lead to feverous agitation. Thomas admitted Hurley was incredibly livid at half of what became a 28-point loss to Arizona in Tucson. That was probably No. 2, he said.





But Saturday, that can take bronze.





“Intensity-wise, it was up there,” Thomas joked. “For us to play the way we did (in other words, poorly) in the first half and only be down eight, we weren’t really nervous at all. Then once coach got in there, he got into us a little bit.”





It seemed to work.





Though the Sun Devils still couldn’t buy a bucket in the second half, they began to exploit one of the Trojans most glaring weaknesses. It showed up on film. In-game prep. The Sun Devils knew USC didn’t respond well to pressure, yet it took 20 minutes before they brought a swarming full-court press.





The Trojans were rattled. Tired. Shaken. They struggled to advance the ball past midcourt. To throw the ball in bounds. To make a pass to someone in their own colors. In total, USC turned the ball over 24 times, the most by an ASU opponent in the Hurley era.





“There was one time where I looked up at the free-throw line and they were all breathing hard and I looked over at coach and was nodding my head like, ‘Yeah, I think we’ve got them. We tired them out.’” Edwards said.





“That was our game plan. Pressure them to make them speed up.”





Just over nine minutes into the second half, the Sun Devils had forced 11 USC turnovers. They clawed back. Snatched the lead. Controlled the momentum.





A few possessions after the Sun Devils took the advantage, guards Jaelen House and Alonzo Verge flocked up court with a vengeance. They trapped USC senior guard Quinton Adlesh before midcourt and swatted the ball to the ground as he tried to escape.





The trio dove on the floor. Six hands touched the ball in unison. The refs whistled for a jump ball. The crowd roared. House bounced up and began screaming as he motioned his arms to the 9,628 on hand.





“I was saying like, ‘He ain’t going nowhere,’” House said. “They’re very shaky. We were watching film … The only thing you can do on defense is just have so much intensity and just give your all. Empty your tank, like coach Hurley says. So that’s what we did.”





The Drought

About 30 seconds after Desert Financial Arena erupted and House popped up, hype about the jump ball call, Martin jumped Adlesh’s pass intended for USC guard Jonah Matthews (who finished with 22 points) and took it the other way for a two-handed slam.