“Arizona State started recruiting me a month ago,” Dumas said. “Coach Aguano thinks I fit his system really well. I can do pretty much everything out of the backfield. I can block, I can catch... run inside, outside zone so he thought it would be I would be a good fit for the scheme.”

El Paso Americas High School running back Aaron Dumas envisioned himself as a Sun Devil when he attended ASU’s Sun Bowl victory last December in his hometown. Receiving an offer this week could now translate that ambition into reality for the 2021 prospect.

“When I can visit schools again, I’m definitely going to check out ASU. It’s only a few hours away so it’s not difficult for us to get up there because it’s close to home. We talk a lot now and now that I got the offer, I will have some Zoom meetings with them and the recruiting with them will really pick up now.”

“Ever since I went there for a camp, I’ve kind of been in love with the area,” Dumas admitted. “I have a lot of connections to Arizona State and I know a lot about the school. My mom’s chiropractor is good friends with (former ASU WR) J. D. Hill and his two sons. Honestly, it is kind of a great fit for me and my lifestyle and everything that I can bring to the table.

Dumas’ first exposure to Arizona State was during a camp he attended in Tempe during his freshman year, and said that the overall environment reminded him of El Paso which is some 400 miles away.

“I feel like my ceiling is really high right now,” Dumas commented. “I haven’t reached my full potential yet. I’m still growing, and I have some maturing to do and learn more from the game. There’s a lot more on the table than what I’m showing now.”

With his great affinity for the program, it naturally comes as no surprise that Dumas took full advantage of a rare opportunity to watch the Sun Devils in-person in his backyard in their 20-14 victory over Florida State.





“At the time, I did have confidence that I could play at that school potentially,” Dumas remarked. “I didn’t have an offer from them yet. But I always look ahead. I’m not the type of guy who just dwells on myself and don’t think I can play at that level. So, watching them and Florida State, I looked at myself playing at both of those schools, and over time things played out. This one worked out for me in the end because I got the (ASU) offer.





“Watching the Sun Bowl really helped me a lot seeing all the young (ASU) guys playing. It showed me what it could be like and that really opened my eyes. I think what impressed me most was the schemes that they implemented within the last year. Those are schemes that are similar to what I did in high school on our team. Their Inside zone plays are pretty much like ours. Outside zone too. Screen game not much off from what we do…learning their playbook shouldn't be a stretch for me.”





The running back mentioned North Texas and New Mexico as the other schools that have been recruiting him in earnest in recent weeks. Due to COVID-19 Dumas didn’t have a chance to visit any schools this year. He was planning to visit all the schools which had offered him previously such as those two along with Houston and San Diego State.





Dumas feels that the unexpected and extended dead recruiting period has hurt his chances to be exposed to Power 5 schools…until this week of course. This is why he holds the Arizona State offer in very high regard and as a possible game-changer in his recruitment process.





“A lot of schools think I’m smaller than what I really am,” Dumas explained. “Some schools have me listed at around 5’7, 5’8 because that it was I got measured at the Nike Opening camp last year. But I grew like an inch or two since so I’m probably somewhere between 5’9 and 5’10 last time I was measured in January. I’m just going to say I’m 5’9 just to play it safe.





“So, it’s harder because schools want to see me (in-person) and see how I size up to their other guys they have already, so that’s just one thing that’s been hurting me. But if a school really wants to see you, they’re going to find a way to get you. I really don’t find it (COVID-19) as an excuse to not go after a kid.





“I’ve been kind of waiting for a bigger school to come in, because I feel like I can play at that level. So now that I have it, there’s no more time for me to wait. I’m about ready to make a decision sometime next month or so. Let’s get this thing rolling from here because time doesn’t stop.”





Dumas plans to graduate in December and has been working on lining up his academics towards that goal so he can enroll in January of 2021 at the school of his choice.





“I’m going to sign with the school that shows me the most love,” Dumas said. “The school where I fit best, where I’m most comfortable at too. I want to go to a place where my family can come watch my games and it’s not too much of a stress on them.





“So, things like that are most important to me. I know Arizona State has a great academic program as well as a football program. I have no doubt in the school at all.”









Jesse Morrison contributed to this story